Sauk Prairie police search for person of interest in attempted murder

Sauk Prairie police are on the lookout for a man in relation to an attempted homicide Sunday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from the department, a pair of suspects fled Monroe Street in the village of Sauk Prairie after firing shots in a silver 2003 four-door Buick Century, with Wisconsin license plate ACY7614. Police did not say whether anyone was hospitalized or otherwise injured as a result of the shooting.

Reedsburg native Gunnar Tempest, 23, has been named as a person of interest in the case. According to the Wisconsin circuit court database, Tempest has a history of infractions, such as OWI and operating while revoked. He is currently facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, operating a firearm while under the influence and resisting arrest.

The police department advised any civilians who have spotted the car or Tempest to not approach, and instead to immediately call 911 to report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.