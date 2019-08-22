Guests at Wollersheim Winery have long been able to enjoy a glass of wine when visiting the Prairie du Sac vineyard. More recently, whisky became an option with the addition of the Wollersheim Distillery. Soon guests will be able to pair their favorite wines and whiskeys with food from the Wollersheim Bistro.
The new addition is the work of Chef Romain Coquard, the oldest son of Wollersheim’s winemaker Philipe Coquard.
“I’ve just always been into food,” Coquard said. “Both of my parents cooked, so I would help them at home. But I think what really got it going was going to France as a child, and seeing the difference in food in France compared to here.”
Coquard spent time thinking about how locals enjoy food on his travels through Europe and Asia, and has a certificate from the Institute Paul Bocuse in France and a college degree in Food Science from the University of Wisconsin.
Coquard said he plans to utilize the available products at the winery and distillery to create unique dishes. Grape skins and grains and other products from the processes of the existing businesses may find their way into dishes at the bistro, he said.
The Bistro menu will also be designed to pair well with wines and whiskeys already available at Wollersheim.
“I’m excited, because it will be in the old winery building, just to see that come to life again,” said Wollersheim Marketing Director and co-owner Julie Coquard, Romain’s mother.
Menu items will include sandwiches, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups, desserts, charcuterie and cheese boards, and rotating daily specials. Coquard said stews and sausages may be included as specials.
The Bistro will be baking all of the bread it uses in-house and making some available as take home fare. Guests will now be able to bring back a loaf of bread with their bottles of wine.
Part of Coquard’s philosophy of food is encapsulating the story of the local area in a dish, as he saw done with dishes on his travels. He is still working to find the dish that perfectly tells the story of Sauk Prairie. He is focused on using local ingredients.
The Wollersheim Bistro is scheduled to open in September.
