As the Sauk Prairie School Board looked back on their time with Cliff Thompson serving as school Superintendent Aug. 26, they also looked forward at the potential cost of new improvements to school facilities.
The Aug. 26 meeting was Thompson’s last as superintendent, but he will be transitioning to a support role during the 2019-20 school year. Thompson will be succeeded by current Assistant Superintendent Jeff Wright.
Wright and Lisa Voisin of Baird Public Finance spoke on the potential financial impact of increasing the debt load of the Sauk Prairie School District to improve facilities.
Wright said they hoped to “put in a context, financially, of what a referendum would look like in our community.”
The Sauk Prairie School District’s mill rate is currently $9.51, which translates to $951 in yearly taxes on a $100,000 home. The median price of a home in the Sauk Prairie School District is currently $349,450. For a home of that value, a $9.51 mill rate would translate to $3,323 in yearly taxes.
The Sauk Prairie School District’s mill rate is lower than it has been in the past. During the 2014-15 school year, it was $10.49.
“You’ve held the line on taxes,” Voisin told the School Board.
The mill rate has mostly held steady in recent years, and would have dropped last year if not for defeasance, which is debt prepayment. Voisin said defeasance eases the debt burden on school districts and has saved Sauk Prairie School District “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Voisin’s presentation accounted for three specific sums the school district may request to borrow in a referendum: $45 million, $65 million and $85 million.
If the district borrows $45 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $0.15, or $45 annually on a $300,000 home.
If the district borrows $65 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $0.80, or $240 annually on a $300,000 home.
If the district borrows $45 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $1.44, or $432 annually on a $300,000 home.
“On the high end, I’ve gotten (mill rate) increases in the $3 range passed,” Voisin said. “But when you’re below $2 you tend to have a much better success rate.”
School Board Member James Isaacson asked Voisin whether there was any correlation between the election date and success of referendum. She said presidential date elections have the highest success “by far.”
“November always seems to be the best,” Voisin said.
Plans for updating the school buildings include safety improvements for the high school such as a fire control system, building zoning capability, improved traffic flow, controlled access for shipping and receiving, air quality enhancements and separating community and student use during the day.
The athletic fields, which are used for a host of activities ranging from sports to marching bands, are currently overused according to the presentation. The recommended rate of use is 70 events per field per year. The Sauk Prairie School District’s fields are currently seeing 191 events per field per year.
Under the new plan, the school stadium would be shifted closer to the middle school and allow an expansion of new facilities in the northern area it currently occupies. A new aquatic facility on the northwest end of the school would also be constructed with a competitive pool and a recreational pool. The school district plans to ask in a survey about fixing the pools at about $1-1.2 million.
Merrimac Charter School, which is beyond capacity, would also have a new kitchen and bathrooms put in while making space for students so all classes would be brought into one building. Currently, 4k is held in the church basement next door to the school.
Wright said community feedback has already proven valuable. The planned entrance of the high school was moved to improve traffic flow and accessibility, after locals voiced their ideas.
In September, locals within the school district who have yet to offer any feedback will have their opportunity via a community wide survey.
The survey will be designed and mailed out by School Perceptions, a Slinger based educational research firm.
