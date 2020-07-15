Sauk Prairie School District aiming to reopen in-person learning in September

Of families that had students riding school buses last year, 79.3% said they plan on using district-provided transportation this year. That broke up into 42.9% simply responding yes, 22.6% responding “Yes, but only if social distancing is enforced,” and 13.8% responding “Yes, but only if students and drivers wear face masks.” 33% of respondents said they can’t regularly provide transportation to school.

In order to reduce the number of students on buses, the district is considering eliminating in-town shuttle stops between Bridges Elementary, Grand Avenue and St. Aloysius; reducing the in-town bus stops to traffic areas classified as hazardous at Madison and Paulina, Madison and Carolina, Sauk Prairie Road and Chickadee, Tower Street, and Westwynde subdivision; and adjusting dropoff/pickup practices district-wide. The district plans to add students to the transportation plan as the health conditions improve.

Sauk Prairie also plans to continue working with families and the Sauk County Health Department to develop more concrete plans. The expectation is that health and safety protocols will be tailored specifically for each building within the district.

“If you want the sound of the marching band in our community, we have to get the coronavirus out. If we want students to ever play sports again in these next few weeks or months, we’ve got to get the coronavirus out of town. And if we want students in classrooms, we have to reduce the overall risk of coronavirus in Sauk Prairie,” Wright said during Monday’s meeting. “Together, I think we can do this.”