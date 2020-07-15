Sauk Prairie School District aiming to reopen in-person learning in September

The Sauk Prairie School District is planning to return to in-person instruction in September.
District officials are asking the Sauk County Health Department and the community for input, gathering all the information they can before students return to school buildings for the first time since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Sauk Prairie School District, in partnership with the Sauk County Health Department, aims to reopen school in September with full in-person attendance and protective measures in place for students and staff,” reads a letter superintendent Jeff Wright presented during Monday’s school board meeting. “Guidance from health officials indicates we can accomplish this goal with careful planning and strict adherence to health and safety measures.”
While full in-person instruction is the goal, the uncertainty of the virus necessitates backup plans, a fully virtual alternative and hybrid models that would bring shifts of students in to reduce the number of people on campus at any given time. No matter what, there will be a virtual option for students uncomfortable with attending school during the pandemic.
However, the district is planning to make school feel as safe as possible. A back-to-school survey emailed to all district families July 7 was intended to get feedback on families’ at-home learning experience this spring, as well as opinions on return-to-school plans for the fall.
“A safe return to school requires the help of our whole community,” Wright’s letter reads. “Our best protection against COVID-19, and a potential resurgence, is to continue maintaining 6 feet of social distance, wearing face coverings when you cannot maintain that distance, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and staying home when sick.
“Together, we can support our students, meet needs of their families, and make our community a safer place to learn, work, play, and live.”
The back-to-school survey received 1,264 responses representing 2,365 Sauk Prairie students from 4-year-old kindergarten through high school. Only 10.4% of respondents — an average of 15.7 per grade level — answered the question “Will you choose to send your student(s) back to school?” by clicking “No, I would not feel safe sending my students back to school.” That answer was the most common for families of sixth-graders, as 24 said they wouldn’t feel comfortable while a survey-low eight families with kindergarteners said they wouldn’t feel comfortable. A total of 89.6% of respondents said they would send their kids to school, with 48.9% selecting “Yes, although I have concerns at this time,” and 40.7% selecting “Yes, and I don’t have concerns at this time.”
When asked “How do you feel about starting the 2020-21 school year in a ‘totally online’ virtual instructional environment?,” 39.7% of respondents were strongly opposed, 28.4% somewhat opposed, 19.9% somewhat in favor, and 12% strongly in favor. Similarly, 50.6% said they prefer a full in-person return to school in September adhering to social distancing, 37% prefer all students begin the year with a hybrid learning model, and 12.3% prefer starting the year with virtual learning.
70.6% of respondents said their family has the necessary supervision and tools to support at-home learning, while 29.4% said their family requires an in-school option. Of those requiring an in-school option, 69.4% were families of elementary school students.
When it comes to at-home learning, respondents’ biggest wish would be “more virtual face-to-face time between students and teachers.” The second-most common answer was “more instruction and learning of new content,” followed by “greater ability for my student to move through curriculum at a pace that matched their needs,” “access to small group support from an educator via video-conferencing tools,” “greater flexibility of daily and weekly schedule,” “more non-academic social activities with classmates via video-conferencing,” “more communication from teachers,” and a “more rigorous and challenging curriculum.”
While at school, 60.8% of respondents are comfortable with their students being required to wear a face covering, while 19.8% are uncomfortable and 19.5% are undecided. Getting to school will look different in 2020-21, as the district plans to decrease school bus offerings to limit the number of students on buses.
“We are asking that, if at all possible, each family plan to transport their children to and from school until COVID restrictions are lifted,” the return-to-school planning document reads. “This will allow space for those students who have no other transportation options and therefore must ride the bus to attend school.”
Of families that had students riding school buses last year, 79.3% said they plan on using district-provided transportation this year. That broke up into 42.9% simply responding yes, 22.6% responding “Yes, but only if social distancing is enforced,” and 13.8% responding “Yes, but only if students and drivers wear face masks.” 33% of respondents said they can’t regularly provide transportation to school.
In order to reduce the number of students on buses, the district is considering eliminating in-town shuttle stops between Bridges Elementary, Grand Avenue and St. Aloysius; reducing the in-town bus stops to traffic areas classified as hazardous at Madison and Paulina, Madison and Carolina, Sauk Prairie Road and Chickadee, Tower Street, and Westwynde subdivision; and adjusting dropoff/pickup practices district-wide. The district plans to add students to the transportation plan as the health conditions improve.
Sauk Prairie also plans to continue working with families and the Sauk County Health Department to develop more concrete plans. The expectation is that health and safety protocols will be tailored specifically for each building within the district.
“If you want the sound of the marching band in our community, we have to get the coronavirus out. If we want students to ever play sports again in these next few weeks or months, we’ve got to get the coronavirus out of town. And if we want students in classrooms, we have to reduce the overall risk of coronavirus in Sauk Prairie,” Wright said during Monday’s meeting. “Together, I think we can do this.”
