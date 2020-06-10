Sauk Prairie School District breaks ground on Community Stadium and Athletics Complex

Ground was broken at the Sauk Prairie Community Stadium and Athletics Complex on Tuesday. The community won’t have to wait long for the plan to come to fruition, as the goal is to host prep soccer and football games at the new stadium in less than three months.

“In the midst of a global pandemic and in an election that had a lot of questions, the support for the school district and the children of this community was overwhelming,” Superintendent Jeff Wright said of the referendum, which saw 3,591 of the 5,929 votes in favor of the renovation. “We’re so grateful for the generous support of Sauk Prairie’s residents for the kids and the families that will some day be playing on this surface. We as a team wanted to bring a lot of the adults that made this a living athletic field over the last few decades to put shovels in the ground, so that in a few months when we reopen we can have kids do that ribbon cutting and celebrate that they’re the ones who get to now own it and make it a special place for decades to come.”