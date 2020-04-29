Sauk Prairie School District continues to offer food service to every child

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sauk Prairie School District is taking its food service program on the road.

With students at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and impending school closures across Wisconsin, Sauk Prairie is offering food service at 11 locations across the district.

“This is our school lunch program that we would typically be serving students right now during their lunch break during the day,” Sauk Prairie superintendent Jeff Wright said Monday. “Our team just modified it to bag lunches that we pack up and bring it across the community — thousands a week.

“Before we began online instruction, we had this program going. And we did it all through spring break, even though we don’t typically do meals through spring break.”

The program is available to any child — regardless of income level — in the district who is 18 years old and younger, even if they are too young to attend school. The food is delivered three days a week, providing every kid 10 meals per week. On Mondays and Wednesdays, families are given enough meals for two days-worth of breakfast and lunch. The Friday meals provide one day of breakfast and lunch.