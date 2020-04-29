Sauk Prairie School District continues to offer food service to every child

The Sauk Prairie School District is taking its food service program on the road.
With students at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and impending school closures across Wisconsin, Sauk Prairie is offering food service at 11 locations across the district.
“This is our school lunch program that we would typically be serving students right now during their lunch break during the day,” Sauk Prairie superintendent Jeff Wright said Monday. “Our team just modified it to bag lunches that we pack up and bring it across the community — thousands a week.
“Before we began online instruction, we had this program going. And we did it all through spring break, even though we don’t typically do meals through spring break.”
The program is available to any child — regardless of income level — in the district who is 18 years old and younger, even if they are too young to attend school. The food is delivered three days a week, providing every kid 10 meals per week. On Mondays and Wednesdays, families are given enough meals for two days-worth of breakfast and lunch. The Friday meals provide one day of breakfast and lunch.
“We certainly aren’t able to serve the hot lunch meals by doing this,” Wright said of the adjustments that have to be made when food isn’t being prepared to be consumed on site. “It’s a lot of sandwiches and fruit and yogurt, things that are easily put in a lunch bag.”
Wright said that the district is currently providing between 4,700 and 4,900 meals per week across the 11 sites. Families in town are able to pick up meals at the high school between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Buses also deliver meals to Merrimac Elementary School and Bluff Road Mobile Home Park in the Merrimac area; Tower Rock School, Denzer Town Hall, the shelter in Leland and Black Hawk United Methodist Church in the Tower Rock area; the community building and Maple Park neighborhood in Bluffview; and St. Norbert’s Catholic Church and Selwood neighborhood in Roxbury. All locations have set pickup hours, which can be found on www.saukprairieschools.org.
“Families know that the buses are there for this certain block of time, so they can come pick up their lunch and buses move on to the next site,” Wright said. “At the high school, they’re open for two hours every day under a red tent at the school and people just come by and pick up their lunches there.”
To ensure the process runs smoothly, families filling out the survey for the meal service program are asked to fill in contact information, the number of meals needed and their preferred pickup location.
Sauk Prairie plans to continue the service at least through the end of the school year. The district typically provides food service during summer school, a program that may have to be modified this year if the coronavirus extends throughout the summer.
The coronavirus has shifted routines for everyone, including the food service employees who are adapting to the three-days-a-week program.
“They’re getting paid their regular paycheck because they’re putting in their same number of hours, but they’re shifted across different days to meet the demands,” Wright said. “I’m so lucky to have such a great team of food service teammates, and that a lot of our other staff members — like classroom assistants and office workers — that are willing to ride on the buses to deliver those meals.”
