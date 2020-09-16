Sauk Prairie School District finalizing 2020-21 budget; mill rate likely to see small increase

In the wake of its successful $64.9 million referendum on April 7, which is set to bring renovations to Sauk Prairie High School, Merrimac Community School and the community pool, the school district is drafting a budget that prepares to spend a large sum of those referendum funds.
Executive Director of Business Services Kathleen Stoltz ran through the numbers of the 2020-21 preliminary budget in a Sept. 14 budget hearing and annual meeting, during which residents of the school district also approved a total tax levy of $21,204,013 for the school year. Speaking to the school board and audience at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, Stoltz noted that $50 million of the referendum money would be spent in the school year, though she said this amount was just a “ballpark figure” from an Aug. 14 version of the budget.
This spending would lead to an approximately 117.11% increase in net total expenditures from the previous year, even though much of the rest of the Aug. 14 budget hadn’t changed much and was mostly balanced. While total revenues are estimated to be $47,333,980 for 2020-21, the net total expenditures are projected to be at $93,637,002.
However, Stoltz said that total revenue from the referendum should increase greatly in the final budget, helping to offset some of the increased expenditures — the Aug. 14 budget called for $50,000 in interest, but consulting firm American Deposit Management Company has since estimated that the district could receive more than $200,000 in interest on the referendum’s $64.9 million during the school year.
The tax mill rate is also only projected to increase slightly from last year’s $9.51 to this year’s figure of $9.79 per $1,000 of equalized value.
“At the time in last winter and spring when we were talking referenda, the anticipated increase to the mill rate was about $0.66,” Stoltz said. “At this time, our mill rate is going up $0.28. Now that’s going to change because we’ve got a lot of unknowns yet to be built into this budget, but right now that’s really good news.”
Additionally, the approved $21,204,013 tax levy for 2020-21 represents a 5.99% increase from last year’s levy of $20,005,123, which in turn had been a 6.59% increase from the 2018-19 levy.
“I would just like to thank the community for their support in these difficult times,” School Board President Richard Judge said. “I would also like to thank this board for their responsible stewardship now and over the years in helping to put us in this place where we can have a budget that takes care of what we need right now, invests in our people, invests in our facilities and deals with this crisis.”
