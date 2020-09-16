Sauk Prairie School District finalizing 2020-21 budget; mill rate likely to see small increase

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of its successful $64.9 million referendum on April 7, which is set to bring renovations to Sauk Prairie High School, Merrimac Community School and the community pool, the school district is drafting a budget that prepares to spend a large sum of those referendum funds.

Executive Director of Business Services Kathleen Stoltz ran through the numbers of the 2020-21 preliminary budget in a Sept. 14 budget hearing and annual meeting, during which residents of the school district also approved a total tax levy of $21,204,013 for the school year. Speaking to the school board and audience at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, Stoltz noted that $50 million of the referendum money would be spent in the school year, though she said this amount was just a “ballpark figure” from an Aug. 14 version of the budget.

This spending would lead to an approximately 117.11% increase in net total expenditures from the previous year, even though much of the rest of the Aug. 14 budget hadn’t changed much and was mostly balanced. While total revenues are estimated to be $47,333,980 for 2020-21, the net total expenditures are projected to be at $93,637,002.