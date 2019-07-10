The Sauk Prairie School District welcomed a new Executive Director of Business Services at their July 8 meeting. Kathleen Stoltz worked eight years at the Richland Center School District as Business Manager, with 25 years overall experience in the role.
Originally from Spring Green, Stoltz said she has been aware of the Sauk Prairie area and made visits here over the years.
“As my kids were growing up, we’d come over for the Eagle days and things like that, and just the feel of the community way back then just left an impression on me,” Stoltz said. “The more I talked to people, the more I got to love the people… I’m really excited.”
Stoltz earned her undergraduate degree at UW-Platteville and her Master’s Degree in School Business Finance from UW-Whitewater.
“I’m a numbers person,” Stoltz said. “Being able to make the programs work within the budget and try to get creative” appeals to me.
“Kathleen is superb,” said Sauk Prairie Superintendent Cliff Thompson. “We look for someone who really holds the value of the position in high esteem themselves. So when we look for a candidate we’re looking for that expertise and that specificity of understanding school finance, while also being a leader and wanting to make a difference with a team approach… Kathleen stood out in all those areas. We’re just honored to have her as a part of our team.”
Stoltz succeeds Luke Francois in her new role. Francois began working with the school district in 2018.
With three individuals serving in the role of executive director of business services over the last five years, longevity is a consideration.
Stoltz said she plans to stay with the district long term.
“It’s our intend to have her be a part of our team for as long as she’s willing to be here,” Thompson said. “We look forward to that.”
Amy Brehm was also hired as the new principal at Merrimac Community Charter School.
Policy Changes Approved
The school district approved changes to policies involving letters of reference, confidentiality, automated external defibrillators and blood-borne pathogens.
The change to the letters of reference policy prohibits administrators from “assisting a District employee, contractor or agent in obtaining a new job if s/he knows or has reasonable cause to believe that such District employee, contractor or agent engaged in sexual misconduct regarding a minor or student in violation of State or Federal law.”
There was previously no text in the policy specifically referring to sexual misconduct.
The change to the confidentiality policy, which involves the privacy of student education records, adds text specifically stating the District will comply with the confidentiality program administered by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Text from the policy regarding Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, was removed and replaced. Previously, only high school students were given instruction on how to use AEDs in the case of an emergency, but the policy has been updated to comply with Wisconsin state law, which dictates students from grades seven to twelve must be instructed.
Text was added to the policy regarding blood-borne pathogens and other potentially infectious materials stating District employees “whose duties create a reasonable anticipation of exposure to blood and other infections materials” must complete training on the pathogens made available through the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.
Other Business
The Board approved a voluntary one hour per day reduction for a special education teaching assistant at Bridges Elementary.
The board approved motions to hire a groundskeeper, a district maintenance and plumbing official and a night custodian at the district office. An applicant for a custodian position at Tower Rock Elementary was listed on the agenda to be hired as well, but the individual withdrew his application.
