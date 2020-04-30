Sauk Prairie School District planning to start construction in May

“At a time right now where it’s been pretty tough for a lot of people, I think this was a nice little bit of good news and a show of support from the community that people are getting excited about,” Sauk Prairie Athletic Director Josh Boyer said last week. “That’s kind of a silver lining, some excitement and something people can look forward to right now.”

The relatively fast turnaround of the project also helped keep current students invested throughout the process. Wright said that the floor plans were well received by high school students, who also passed the referendum during a mock election for some of the government classes.

“I think the fact that some of this work is going to actually start in the next few weeks and be ready for next year made the students excited that, even if they’re juniors, they’ll still see some of the benefits of this,” Wright said. “They’re the ones who live in that building. They know that there are structural issues in the high school that need to be addressed. They know that our kitchen and cafeteria could be better. They know that our weight room is not ADA compliant so not all students can use it. ... I think they’re excited to see these improvements be made even if the finished product won’t be ready when they’re still students.”