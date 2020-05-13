Sauk Prairie School District teachers, students reunite with community parade

Two months after school districts across Wisconsin abruptly closed their buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sauk Prairie School District teachers, students and their families reunited with a community-wide parade.
At 10 a.m. May 8, more than 60 vehicles adorned with balloons, signs and other decorations poured out of the district’s administrative offices parking lot onto 13th Street in Prairie du Sac to start the parade. With hands waving out of open windows, teachers smiled and laughed as they passed equally-excited students and their families along the parade route.
Bridges Elementary School Principal Chanda Kulow said the pandemic arrived quickly and schools were ordered to close by the governor’s office. Although education is still happening virtually, Safer at Home orders have meant very little to no contact between teachers and their students. The parade provided an opportunity for staff and students to see one another in a safe way.
“When we were first directed to close our school buildings in March, we did not realize it would be the last time we would see our students in person this school year,” Kulow said. “We miss our students!”
Technology has been the main tool in teaching students during the pandemic. While it has provided an avenue for education, computer screens can’t replace face-to-face contact, said Grand Avenue Elementary School teacher Allison Steinmetz.
“We miss that day-to-day interaction,” Steinmetz said. “When you are in a classroom together, I have the ability to check on students constantly. You see their facial expressions and can get a good feel whether or not they understand the material. Being at home, I can’t do that. It’s been hard not to be right there for them the second they need me.”
Kulow recognized the challenges parents have been facing with home-schooling, and said she was proud of how quickly her staff adapted to the changes of teaching virtually.
“It breaks our hearts to not be in person with our students,” she said. “We know parents are doing their best with at-home schooling and wish we could make it easier on them. We encourage parents and families to reach out if they need support.”
With social distancing and public safety in mind, district staff worked alongside the Sauk Prairie Police Department to make the event happen.
Steinmetz called the event a “spirit-booster.”
“It was great to see not only staff but also all the students,” she said. “There were many people out who don’t have kids in school, too. It was constantly smile, honk, wave, then tears - repeat.”
