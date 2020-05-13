Sauk Prairie School District teachers, students reunite with community parade

“We miss that day-to-day interaction,” Steinmetz said. “When you are in a classroom together, I have the ability to check on students constantly. You see their facial expressions and can get a good feel whether or not they understand the material. Being at home, I can’t do that. It’s been hard not to be right there for them the second they need me.”

Kulow recognized the challenges parents have been facing with home-schooling, and said she was proud of how quickly her staff adapted to the changes of teaching virtually.

“It breaks our hearts to not be in person with our students,” she said. “We know parents are doing their best with at-home schooling and wish we could make it easier on them. We encourage parents and families to reach out if they need support.”

With social distancing and public safety in mind, district staff worked alongside the Sauk Prairie Police Department to make the event happen.

Steinmetz called the event a “spirit-booster.”

“It was great to see not only staff but also all the students,” she said. “There were many people out who don’t have kids in school, too. It was constantly smile, honk, wave, then tears - repeat.”