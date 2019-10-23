Residents of the Sauk Prairie School District may know about a potential referendum over proposed facility improvements, but many likely have questions and are eager to learn more details before deciding how they might vote.
To help explain the district’s plan to the community, Sauk Prairie Schools hosted three community sessions Oct. 21 and 22.
Sauk Prairie School Superintendent Jeff Wright said rather than a more traditional presentation, an open house format was chosen for attendees to speak with district officials at their own pace, submit feedback forms and even take the online version of the recently mailed community survey on one of several laptops available at the community session.
“People could come in and immediately feel comfortable with being able to choose the areas where they have the greatest interest,” said Former Superintendent and current Administrative Advisor Cliff Thompson. “Hopefully that interest will grow as we go forward.”
The major facility upgrades being considered for the Sauk Prairie School District include updating and expanding the high school at a projected cost of up to $38.5 million, relocating athletic fields at a projected cost of up to $7.8 million, rebuilding the indoor swimming pool at a projected cost of up to $12 million, updating the outdoor swimming pool at a projected cost of up to $1.2 million and expanding the Merrimac Community Charter School at a projected cost of up to $5.5 million.
Altogether, the projects would cost a sum total of $65 million.
The survey, which arrived in mailboxes the week of Oct. 14, was produced by School Perceptions, a Slinger based educational research firm. School Perceptions collects data through community surveys and uses those data to help school districts make strategic decisions.
“We contracted with them to help us get engaged with our community’s feelings with investing in our (district),” Wright said. “And what cost tolerance there is.”
Completed surveys can be mailed in, dropped off at school district buildings or answers can be submitted online. Participants are given a unique code to ensure accuracy. Multiple codes may be requested if more than one adult resident of an address would like to submit survey answers online.
Assistance is available for those who would like the survey in Spanish.
The survey asks participants for feedback regarding the proposed upgrades and the associated costs.
The Sauk Prairie School District’s mill rate is currently $9.51, which translates to $951 in yearly taxes on a $100,000 home.
The Sauk Prairie School District’s mill rate is lower than it has been in the past. During the 2014-15 school year, it was $10.49.
Lisa Voisin of Baird Public Finance accounted for three specific sums the school district may request to borrow in a referendum: $45 million, $65 million and $85 million.
If the district borrows $45 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $0.15, or $45 annually on a $300,000 home.
If the district borrows $65 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $0.80, or $240 annually on a $300,000 home.
If the district borrows $85 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $1.44, or $432 annually on a $300,000 home.
The district’s current proposed goal of spending $65 million would return the mill rate to just under the 2015 level of $10.49.
Plans for updating the school buildings include safety improvements for the high school such as a fire control system, building zoning capability, improved traffic flow, controlled access for shipping and receiving, air quality enhancements and separating community and student use during the day.
The athletic fields, which are used for a host of activities ranging from sports to marching bands, are currently overused according to the presentation. The recommended rate of use is 70 events per field per year. The Sauk Prairie School District’s fields are currently seeing 191 events per field per year.
Under the new plan, the school stadium would be shifted closer to the middle school and allow an expansion of new facilities in the northern area it currently occupies. A new aquatic facility on the northwest end of the school would also be constructed with a competitive pool and a recreational pool.
Merrimac Charter School, which is beyond capacity, would also have a new kitchen and bathrooms put in while making space for students so all classes would be brought into one building. Currently, 4k is held in the church basement next door to the school.
Sauk City Resident Randy Mack, who attended one of the Oct. 22 community sessions, said he felt the experience helped his understanding of the potential referendum.
“I didn’t realize what was all happening and then they explained all the changes,” Mack said. “I knew we had some difficulties in certain areas, (but now) I’m in.”
