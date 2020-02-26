Sauk Prairie School district will sell land to police for $1

The Sauk Prairie Police Department will pay $1 for the vacant land owned by the school district, where it wants to build a new police department, after a unanimous vote by the Sauk Prairie School Board.
The announcement was made during the board’s Feb. 24 meeting, with the visibly stunned Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz in the audience. “Wow. Just Wow,” Strunz said from his seat. “I had no idea.”
The price is contingent upon the Police Commission’s acceptance of the $1 counter offer made by Superintendent Jeff Wright on behalf of the Sauk Prairie School District. It is also contingent on the approval of the Sauk City and Prairie du Sac village boards, who will entertain a vote on the sale at a future meeting.
The 3.7 acres of land the police department is interested in sits on the corner of County Road PF and 13th Street in Prairie du Sac. The department hired the engineering firm MSA Professional Services to render a building plan; a plan which comes after about two years of research on other newly-constructed police departments including Baraboo, and after feedback from department staff and discussions with village administrators.
The police commission, along with Chief Strunz and Wright, presented a proposal about the land purchase to the school board at a previous meeting.
“It should be enough space to build their building, room for parking, room for expansion and green space and retention space for water,” Wright said, “But also provide enough land so we can have our soccer fields already existing between our two buildings exist as a buffer for us and the police department.”
Wright said he informed the original landowners — who sold the school district the property to build the district’s administrative office and Bridges Elementary — and received positive feedback.
“They said it is a public use for a property they intended to be used by the public,” Wright said.
You have free articles remaining.
The school district’s attorney recommended a few minor changes to the proposal language, such as adding more description about the land’s location, the approximate square footage of the proposed facility, and language granting the district an easement for its soccer fields.
Wright said the school district and police department work together daily, and that locating the police department closer to all six of the district’s schools helps both the department and district advance our mission of safety.
“The district is grateful for the partnership we have with the police department,” Wright said. “With this spirit in mind, and with the belief that taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for land to make this partnership stronger, I recommend the Sauk Prairie School Board vote to counter offer to sell the district’s vacant land for $1 to the Sauk Prairie Police Commission. Surprise, Jerry.”
“It doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense for one tax payer-owned entity to charge another tax payer-owned entity $270,000,” board member Dennis Virta said. “I think working together we will be a great partnership.”
“I would echo Dennis’s sentiment, the taxpayers already paid for this land once, and we are thankful that they did and we have put the land to good use,” board president Richard Judge said. “We have the opportunity to put it to more good use. We would make our lives a little easier here, because we are all part of the same family.”
Strunz said he wasn’t prepared to speak because Wright hadn’t obviously shared all the details about the deal with him.
“I have been trying to figure out how to convince our board that this was a good opportunity for us at a very reasonable price,” Strunz said. “But I think you just made that a lot easier for me.”
I have been a member of this police department for 30 years and throughout that time we have always had a good working relationship with the school district. As I travel around the state and talk with other police chiefs about the issues they have between the police department and the schools, they are just amazed at the relationship we have here and how closely we work together. I think this is just another classic example of how that has been strengthened here tonight. Thank you, and on behalf of the police commission, I am sure they are going to be thrilled.”
After the meeting, Strunz said the deal was a total shock to him. “I’m speechless for one of the first times I think in my career as a police chief,” he said. “Obviously we made what we thought was a reasonable offer and that the school district was already being reasonable in what they were willing to do. To have them come back to sell it to us for a dollar is amazing. It’s going to go a long way toward helping us build the building we need.”
“I’ve been working on this my entire career as a Sauk Prairie Police officer. I think we are finally getting to the point we can see this come to fruition. This is a huge, huge shot in the arm by the school board. I’m in shock.”