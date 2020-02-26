Sauk Prairie School district will sell land to police for $1

“I would echo Dennis’s sentiment, the taxpayers already paid for this land once, and we are thankful that they did and we have put the land to good use,” board president Richard Judge said. “We have the opportunity to put it to more good use. We would make our lives a little easier here, because we are all part of the same family.”

Strunz said he wasn’t prepared to speak because Wright hadn’t obviously shared all the details about the deal with him.

“I have been trying to figure out how to convince our board that this was a good opportunity for us at a very reasonable price,” Strunz said. “But I think you just made that a lot easier for me.”

I have been a member of this police department for 30 years and throughout that time we have always had a good working relationship with the school district. As I travel around the state and talk with other police chiefs about the issues they have between the police department and the schools, they are just amazed at the relationship we have here and how closely we work together. I think this is just another classic example of how that has been strengthened here tonight. Thank you, and on behalf of the police commission, I am sure they are going to be thrilled.”