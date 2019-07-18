Some community groups in Sauk Prairie have recently met with school district officials seeking feedback and to discuss the possibility of major renovations to district buildings, including the high school and Merrimac Charter School.
In September, locals within the school district who have yet to offer any feedback will have their opportunity via a community wide survey.
The survey will be designed and mailed out by School Perceptions, a Slinger based educational research firm.
Plans for updating the school buildings include safety improvements for the high school such as a fire control system, building zoning capability, improved traffic flow, controlled access for shipping and receiving, air quality enhancements and separating community and student use during the day.
The athletic fields, which are used for a host of activities ranging from sports to marching bands, are currently overused according to the presentation. The recommended rate of use is 70 events per field per year. The Sauk Prairie School District’s fields are currently seeing 191 events per field per year.
“We have issues with overuse with our facilities,” said Sauk Prairie Assistant Superintendent Jeff Wright. “One thing we’ve looked at is having some part of our property being artificial turf so we could get on the field earlier.”
Under the new plan, the school stadium would be shifted closer to the middle school and allow an expansion of new facilities in the northern area it currently occupies. A new aquatic facility on the northwest end of the school would also be constructed with a competitive pool and a recreational pool.
Merrimac Charter School, which is beyond capacity, would also have a new kitchen and bathrooms put in while making space for students so all classes would be brought into one building. Currently, 4k is held in the church basement next door to the school.
The two pools operated by the school district have been found to have “structural weaknesses,” Wright said.
“What the district is suggesting is it would be better to put two pools on one site, one for the community year round and one for school use, instead of spending money on a pool that’s used for about 10 weeks,” Wright said. “Registration for our swimming lessons closes in a minute to 90 seconds. We cannot meet the demand because we don’t have the space for it… We’re going to have to make investments in our pools if we still want to have pools in our community.”
“The board has not made the decision to go to referendum,” Wright said. “When the 2014 referendum was passed, a part of that vote included authorizing money to study our facilities… Out of that came five or six years of study that has resulted in us identifying there are things we could do at our high school to make it last another 30-50 years.”
Superintendent Cliff Thompson said, Wright, who will be assuming the role of superintendent in September, is leading the process of determining the community’s thoughts on potential projects.
Thompson said the aim of the school district’s outreach is to ensure locals are aware of school facilities’ needs so when it comes time to offer feedback “they’re informed, they’re included.”
“It is a sincere approach to teaching and reaching,” Thompson said. “I think everyone strives to do that, but we’re sincere in doing that… We feel we get close to a true understanding of what our community is seeking.”
The goal is to produce “a modern high school in an old shell that’s ready to meet the needs of the community for a few more decades,” Wright said.
Wright said similar work has been done with the high schools in Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Oregon and Mount Horeb.
Other communities have opted to forgo updating existing buildings and instead build new ones. Wright said that option would be prohibitively expensive for Sauk Prairie.
“We have looked at building a new high school, and when you look at what Sun Prairie and Verona are investing in a new high school, these projects are well over $100 million,” Wright said. “We just feel that’s an irresponsible use of our community’s resources because our existing high school can meet our needs with some improvements. We’d rather spend that money to make a safe, modern, efficient high school now than delaying those investments much further… for a fraction of the price of a new high school, we can make this school meet our needs for (many) more decades.”
While looking at these potential projects, district officials are subscribing to the philosophy of “dig once”, designing projects to allow for future additions and changes so different phases of development will not conflict with one another within the confines of the school grounds and necessitate more updates.
“We have asked our architects and engineers to develop a plan that would answer a question: what are all the possible additions that would ever be put on this high school, and would there be room for them,” Wright said.
Wright said community feedback has already proven valuable. The planned entrance of the high school was moved to improve traffic flow and accessibility, after locals voiced their ideas.
The School Perceptions survey is scheduled to be sent out in September.
