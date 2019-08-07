Although they may be retired, residents at the Maplewood Assisted Living Facility in Sauk City have been hard at work.
Harry Mann, Bob Nachreiner and Paul Bringle all committed to help raise money to fund future Wisconsin Badger Honor Flights. The purpose of honor flights is to help fly veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials built in recognition of their service in various wars and each flight costs about $100,000.
Mann served in the Army during the Korean War, Nachreiner served in the Air Force during the Korean War and Bringle served in the Army during the Korean War. All three men have participated in their own Honor Flights in the past along with Tom Mahoney who helped in the fundraising effort.
Mann described his experience on the Honor Flight as “a day I will never forget.” Nachreiner described witnessing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as a very emotional experience.
“My cousin and I went through basic training at the same time, but my cousin never came home,” Bingle said. “Seeing his name on the wall meant a lot, as did the reception received at Madison’s airport.”
Mann, Nachreiner, Bringle, Mahoney and other residents of the Maplewood Community came together to help deliver such an experience to other veterans.
The residents created painted vases which held locally raised sunflowers. The vases are still available for purchase Fridays and Saturdays at local businesses like Piggly Wiggly. The decorated vases are made from bottles donated by Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac.
“It was Karen (Bolker’s) idea, she’s the one who came up with the idea to do the bottles,” said Maplewood Village Tenant Assistant Michelle Bass. “I thought instead of just painting bottles, we would do something that could be more personal, so we did chalkboard paint on the bottles so you could write messages.”
“All of these men have been on the Honor Flight,” said Maplewood Village Manager Karen Bolker. “It’s pretty impressive for apartments of 24 to have three people that live here on the Honor Flight, and they volunteered.”
The donation amount to purchase a vase is up to the donor, but Bolker said most donations are at least $20. “It really does touch people,” Bolker said.
Another opportunity for locals to donate to the Badger Honor Flight is the 8 a.m. Emergency Services Softball Tournament Aug. 10 at Westwynde Park. This year there will be a tent and a bounce house.
Donations can also be mailed directly to 2131 Broadway Street in Prairie du Sac, and questions can be directed to sltheis@merr.com.
The vase fundraiser is the first of what is expected to be an annual effort to collect money for the Honor Flight. Next year, Maplewood will likely start a bit earlier during the winter months.
“I felt like royalty when they took us on the trip,” Mahoney said. “It’s a beautiful day… I want everybody who’s eligible to go out there and enjoy it (and) appreciate it.”
