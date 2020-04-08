Sauk Prairie student creates face shields for healthcare workers using 3D printer

Samuel Beattie, a junior at Sauk Prairie High School, residing in Prairie du Sac, has recently been 3D printing pieces for face masks and face shields that will be used for healthcare workers in the Sauk Prairie area. Beattie is part of a 38-volunteer program that was born from a 3D printing violin business named Partita in Waunakee. Partita was featured on WKOW which is how Beattie learned of the program. Partita has garnered 1,140 face masks so far, of which Beattie contributed 41.
Beattie’s grandmother was a nurse for 36 years, and his older sister currently works in healthcare, which contributed to him wanting to help. Being a 17-year-old, he felt limited in how he could help during the COVID-19 pandemic, but wants to pay for the filament used for the mask pieces himself. He wants no recognition, but to help those workers putting themselves at risk, so the public can remain safe.
Partita has set up a gofundme page organized by April Weir-Hauptman with a goal of raising $5,000. Currently they have raised $925. Partita has assembled a team of 3D printers and other volunteers to create face shields for those that desperately need them during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds raised are to reimburse the volunteers in order to provide the masks for free to those that don’t have the means to pay for them. Any additional money will go towards Partita’s main business of providing affordable, 3D-printed violins to schools.
For more information on Partita, visit facebook.com/partita3d, or gofundme.com/3d-printed-face-shields-for-covid19.
