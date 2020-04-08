Sauk Prairie student creates face shields for healthcare workers using 3D printer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Samuel Beattie, a junior at Sauk Prairie High School, residing in Prairie du Sac, has recently been 3D printing pieces for face masks and face shields that will be used for healthcare workers in the Sauk Prairie area. Beattie is part of a 38-volunteer program that was born from a 3D printing violin business named Partita in Waunakee. Partita was featured on WKOW which is how Beattie learned of the program. Partita has garnered 1,140 face masks so far, of which Beattie contributed 41.

Beattie’s grandmother was a nurse for 36 years, and his older sister currently works in healthcare, which contributed to him wanting to help. Being a 17-year-old, he felt limited in how he could help during the COVID-19 pandemic, but wants to pay for the filament used for the mask pieces himself. He wants no recognition, but to help those workers putting themselves at risk, so the public can remain safe.