Sauk Prairie top ten stories of 2019 part I

The Eagle staff is counting down the top stories of 2019. What follows is stories ten through six.
10. Farmers face difficult harvest
After a difficult planting and growing season, area farmers face an equally difficult fall harvest as many corn and soybean crops remain in the field.
“It’s absolutely been a tough season from the start,” said Ron Bula, owner of Bula Pleasant Valley Farms outside North Freedom. “We had a hard time planting and harvesting some of our harder soil.”
Bula grows about 15 acres of corn, along with other smaller produce. Corn is the only crop that remains unharvested due to weather conditions on his farm.
Columbia County Agricultural Extension Agent George Koepp said the weather this growing season has caused many difficulties for farmers in and around Columbia County from the beginning. Due to wet and cold spring conditions, initial planting was delayed, as was the growth throughout the season.
“We planted late, we didn’t get the growing season we would like, and now we have the snow,” said Koepp. “Wet conditions are not good for soybean or corn harvest. This snow really has the farmers sitting on pins and needles, and all they can do is wait.”
9. Recreational bridge may come to area
The bridge feasibility study by MSA concluded a bridge for biking, walking and snowmobiling over the Wisconsin River in Sauk Prairie is indeed feasible.
Sauk Prairie locals gathered at the River Arts Center in Prairie du Sac Oct. 23 to hear from experts and elected officials on the projects’ potential. The meeting was preceded by one held Oct. 21 in Mazomanie for locals on that side of the Wisconsin River.
Great Sauk Trail Commission Chair Marty Krueger said Sauk County and Dane County both contributed $40,000 for the $80,000 study. The potential bridge is a crucial step in the long term vision of linking Sauk County’s trails with those in Dane County.
The 13-mile multi-use Great Sauk State Trail connects the Sauk Prairie community to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. In Dane County, Walking Iron Trail near the Village of Mazomanie is planned to develop a combination of rails-to-trail conversion with shared trail-rail use of state-owned land under long-term lease.
From there, trails could be linked all the way to the 400 State Trail in Elroy, if the municipalities in between establish the necessary routes.
The proposed location of the bridge is the former site of a 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge, which was demolished in 2018 following years of disuse. A small portion of the rail bridge still exists on the Sauk County side.
8. Police request new building
Discussion about the criteria for a new police station, and the inadequacies of the current one, dominated discussion at the Sauk Prairie Police Commission meeting May 8.
The current police department, which is located under the Sauk City Village Hall, was meant to be the department’s home for 10 years. That was in 2001.
“We’re 18 years into the 10 year plan,” said Sauk Prairie Police Lieutenant Travis Hilliard.
The current location presents problems to police personnel, making it difficult to complete otherwise basic tasks.
One of the problems is being located on Water Street.
When exiting in a squad car from the police department onto Water Street, officers often turn right even if it means they’ll need to pull off onto another street and turn around to reach the destination of a call. It’s easier and safer than trying to guess if lanes are clear during the day when both sides of the street have parked vehicles obscuring the view.
“Trying to get back up to water street with traffic congestion is really difficult,” Hilliard said.
Confidentiality within the department is also a challenge. The walls of the place are too thin to obscure the conversations taking place behind them. For officers who need to conduct sensitive interviews with crime victims, that can present serious privacy issues.
The kitchen has no running water. The sink used to wash dishes is inside a storage closet with sewer pipes running along the walls above the sink and down into the floor.
Toilets have to be double checked to make sure they’re working before they’re used.
The shower doubles as a wash station in the event an officer is exposed to harmful substances. It’s also where the mop bucket gets dumped. Hilliard said the standard advice for police department personnel is to wear footwear while inside.
Currently, the police garage is in a separate facility from the main department. Officers regularly make a point to speak with nearby residents to make sure the often necessitated lights and sirens aren’t too much of a disturbance.
The original drug testing station is antiquated and no longer suitable for police use. The wall mounted fan used for ventilation “would not be adequate for something like fentanyl (where) tiny particles could kill you,” said Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz. “It doesn’t meet current standards at all.”
The department’s layout can be a problem in itself. An arrested individual has to be pulled through a public area of the building before being processed.
The computer room, where digital records are stored, isn’t secure enough for the department to make the switch to completely digital records.
“When you’re dealing with a records room or a computer room (in) a police facility, obviously, all the data we have stored here is very important,” Strunz said. “So there should be a fire standalone suppression system here, it should be temperature controlled.”
Police officials have had to turn away tour requests because the facilities couldn’t sufficiently accommodate enough people.
Hilliard said it would be “embarrassing” to host people at the garage. That’s where, in the absence of a real door, a cardboard sheet is used as the entry for the building’s bathroom stall.
With these problems in mind, the police commission laid out the main criteria for a new location.
Commission Member Jennifer Erickson recorded the main points, which include easy access to and from the department, location on a main street, visibility, ample space so all police activity can be housed in one location, room to expand, a site within one of the Villages or an annexed area, a site in a nonresidential area, being located outside of a flood zone and traffic flow.
The Commission agreed to take the search for a new location to the Village Boards of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac.
7. Ballweg Auto sold
The Ballweg Chevrolet and Buick franchise in Sauk City has a new owner. Madison based Kayser Automotive Group announced Oct. 16 an agreement was reached with Ballweg to sell assets at the Phillips Boulevard location.
The facility officially opened under the Kayser name Oct. 16, owned by the Baxter family and operated by General Manager Greg Mauch.
“Customers and employees should see no interruption as a result of the transaction,” said Executive Operations Director Tamera Fitzpatrick in a statement.
Ballweg Management Services CEO Jason Brickl said that before the decision was made to sell, a consideration was made regarding the Baxter family’s recognition of “the talent and future potential of our employees.”
Brickl said Kayser Automotive has a “long-standing record of giving back to the Sauk Prairie Community, ensuring that these Chevrolet and Buick franchises are in good hands.”
Going forward, Brickl’s private investment office is focusing on diversifying into several industries spurred by the new corporate brand. Further expansion into strategic metropolitan areas is anticipated.
“The Ballweg acquisition represents a very strategic opportunity that allows us to strengthen our relationship with the Sauk Prairie community that has been supporting our company for more than 25 years,” Kayser Automotive Group Sean Baxter said. “We are very excited to welcome two great American brands, Chevrolet and Buick to our portfolio. Our interest in this opportunity was heightened in no small part by the outstanding team of people at Ballweg and we are looking forward to welcoming them into the Kayser family.”
Kayser Automotive Group was founded in 1925 and has five franchised automotive dealerships, based in Madison, Sauk City, Watertown and Green Bay.
Ballweg Automotive has locations in Wausau, La Crosse, Mankato, Rochester and St. Louis.
“We wish continued success to the entire team and we are especially grateful for our devoted employees and loyal customers,” Brickl said.
6. School referendum
Residents of the Sauk Prairie School District may know about a potential referendum over proposed facility improvements, but many likely have questions and are eager to learn more details before deciding how they might vote.
To help explain the district’s plan to the community, Sauk Prairie Schools hosted three community sessions Oct. 21 and 22.
Sauk Prairie School Superintendent Jeff Wright said rather than a more traditional presentation, an open house format was chosen for attendees to speak with district officials at their own pace, submit feedback forms and even take the online version of the recently mailed community survey on one of several laptops available at the community session.
“People could come in and immediately feel comfortable with being able to choose the areas where they have the greatest interest,” said Former Superintendent and current Administrative Advisor Cliff Thompson. “Hopefully that interest will grow as we go forward.”
The major facility upgrades being considered for the Sauk Prairie School District include updating and expanding the high school at a projected cost of up to $38.5 million, relocating athletic fields at a projected cost of up to $7.8 million, rebuilding the indoor swimming pool at a projected cost of up to $12 million, updating the outdoor swimming pool at a projected cost of up to $1.2 million and expanding the Merrimac Community Charter School at a projected cost of up to $5.5 million.
Altogether, the projects would cost a sum total of $65 million.
The survey, which arrived in mailboxes the week of Oct. 14, was produced by School Perceptions, a Slinger based educational research firm. School Perceptions collects data through community surveys and uses those data to help school districts make strategic decisions.
“We contracted with them to help us get engaged with our community’s feelings with investing in our (district),” Wright said. “And what cost tolerance there is.”
Completed surveys can be mailed in, dropped off at school district buildings or answers can be submitted online. Participants are given a unique code to ensure accuracy. Multiple codes may be requested if more than one adult resident of an address would like to submit survey answers online.
Assistance is available for those who would like the survey in Spanish.
The survey asks participants for feedback regarding the proposed upgrades and the associated costs.
The Sauk Prairie School District’s mill rate is currently $9.51, which translates to $951 in yearly taxes on a $100,000 home.
The Sauk Prairie School District’s mill rate is lower than it has been in the past. During the 2014-15 school year, it was $10.49.
Lisa Voisin of Baird Public Finance accounted for three specific sums the school district may request to borrow in a referendum: $45 million, $65 million and $85 million.
If the district borrows $45 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $0.15, or $45 annually on a $300,000 home.
If the district borrows $65 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $0.80, or $240 annually on a $300,000 home.
If the district borrows $85 million, the mill rate is projected to increase $1.44, or $432 annually on a $300,000 home.
The district’s current proposed goal of spending $65 million would return the mill rate to just under the 2015 level of $10.49.
Plans for updating the school buildings include safety improvements for the high school such as a fire control system, building zoning capability, improved traffic flow, controlled access for shipping and receiving, air quality enhancements and separating community and student use during the day.
The athletic fields, which are used for a host of activities ranging from sports to marching bands, are currently overused according to the presentation. The recommended rate of use is 70 events per field per year. The Sauk Prairie School District’s fields are currently seeing 191 events per field per year.
Under the new plan, the school stadium would be shifted closer to the middle school and allow an expansion of new facilities in the northern area it currently occupies. A new aquatic facility on the northwest end of the school would also be constructed with a competitive pool and a recreational pool.
Merrimac Charter School, which is beyond capacity, would also have a new kitchen and bathrooms put in while making space for students so all classes would be brought into one building. Currently, 4k is held in the church basement next door to the school.
Sauk City Resident Randy Mack, who attended one of the Oct. 22 community sessions, said he felt the experience helped his understanding of the potential referendum.
“I didn’t realize what was all happening and then they explained all the changes,” Mack said. “I knew we had some difficulties in certain areas, (but now) I’m in.”