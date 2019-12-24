Sauk Prairie top ten stories of 2019 part I

8. Police request new building

Discussion about the criteria for a new police station, and the inadequacies of the current one, dominated discussion at the Sauk Prairie Police Commission meeting May 8.

The current police department, which is located under the Sauk City Village Hall, was meant to be the department’s home for 10 years. That was in 2001.

“We’re 18 years into the 10 year plan,” said Sauk Prairie Police Lieutenant Travis Hilliard.

The current location presents problems to police personnel, making it difficult to complete otherwise basic tasks.

One of the problems is being located on Water Street.

When exiting in a squad car from the police department onto Water Street, officers often turn right even if it means they’ll need to pull off onto another street and turn around to reach the destination of a call. It’s easier and safer than trying to guess if lanes are clear during the day when both sides of the street have parked vehicles obscuring the view.

“Trying to get back up to water street with traffic congestion is really difficult,” Hilliard said.