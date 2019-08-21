Longtime Sauk Prairie locals gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Prairie du Sac Aug. 17 to celebrate their 55 year class reunion. They were the first class to graduate from the merged Sauk Prairie High School, rather than Sauk City or Prairie du Sac high schools.
The choice of the VFW as a venue was appropriate, given the fact that there are 15 veterans in the class, but something new was hanging on the wall that day to remind them of their service: a Viet Cong flag.
Dick Nolden, a member of the class and a Vietnam veteran, said he was recently approached by Tom Murphy of the Prairie du Sac Town Board, who pointed out Vietnam veterans make up a greater share of veterans today than those from World War II. With a World War II era flag already hanging in the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, Murphy asked whether Nolden would consider hanging his Viet Cong flag there too.
Nolden didn’t always plan on joining the armed services.
“Out of high school, I went to college, I went to UW-Platteville,” Nolden said. “At the end of my year with a 1.7 GPA, they didn’t invite me back.”
Nolden got his draft notice within a week of getting that letter, but he didn’t want to go to Vietnam. He joined the Navy instead.
That didn’t exactly result in less time in Vietnam.
“So instead of joining the Army for two years and spending one year in Vietnam, I joined the Navy for four years and spent 27 months there,” Nolden said.
Nolden became a boat captain on Tango 9110. His and a group of other boats patrolled the rivers, sweeping for mines among other things.
“There was two river squadrons, all Division 9—91 and 92—making up about 25 boats,” Nolden said. “So there was quite an operation there. We were carrying the Ninth Infantry Division with us.”
Nolden said the boats he and his peers operated were modified LCM-6s, most widely known as the boats used to carry American troops onto Normandy Beach during World War II. By the 1960s, the boats had been upgraded with more armor and guns.
“If we got in trouble, we had troops,” Nolden said. “Otherwise, we had plenty of firepower up top.”
While out along the rivers, Nolden and his crew found something memorable.
“We had gone down there and raided a training facility, like a boot camp for Viet Cong,” Nolden said. “When they were bringing all these mortars and everything in… I saw the flag (and) I just grabbed (it).”
Nolden snuck the flag back home in his pants leg. Back then, the government was most concerned with soldiers bringing home weapons, so metal detectors were used often, but the flag went undetected.
Back home, Nolden saw he had appeared in a National Geographic article.
“I knew the reporter, he was a reporter out of Chicago,” Nolden said. “I didn’t know he was with National Geographic.”
Pictures from that article are framed at the VFW.
Nolden was far from alone as a Vietnam Veteran at the class reunion that day. Dan Endres, Don Ballweg, John Hascheider and Gary Heinte were just a few of the other veterans, all from the Army.
“We served together, we were a reserve unit,” said Don Endres. “In the month between our meetings, I heard on the radio the 826 (unit) has been called up, and I said ‘boy that rings a bell.’ That was the unit they put us in.”
Heinte, who was drafted and did not join the reserve, said the experience helped him appreciate what he had. He said he “slowed down” once he was back.
The controversy surrounding the Vietnam War affected the reception for some. Ballweg said when his plane landed in San Francisco he was met with protesters hurling insults at him.
“I thought they sure as hell aren’t going to be there in Madison,” Ballweg said. But they were.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Ballweg said.
Decades later, Ballweg was able to go on the Honor Flight and feels he was given a more pleasant reception, albeit a delayed one.
The group agreed the Honor Flight was an invaluable experience for them. When they got home from Vietnam, they resumed the lives they’d had before.
Nolden even went back to old pursuits with renewed vigor, he returned to UW-Platteville and got his degree.
“They had forgiven me for my endeavors four years earlier,” Nolden said.
