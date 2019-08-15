Classic cars are making their way to Necedah Aug. 17 for the Olden Days Car Show and Summerfest, sponsored by Sauter Family Racing.
Started in 2002 by the late Jim Sauter, The Sauter Family Racing Car Show is entering its 16th year of sharing the Sauter family’s love of cars and racing with the community, while the Summerfest festival is entering its 17th year. Proceeds from the events go towards the Queen of the Holy Rosary School.
The festival and car show begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 17, with the car show running until 3 p.m. and the festival running until 5 p.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary School, W5606 Shrine Road, Necedah.
“Each year we try to add a little something new,” said Jennifer Sauter-Sparby. “This year it’s the fish game... (and) tug-of-war.”
Entry into the car show costs $10, with all auto types and cycles welcome. Dash plaques will be awarded, and all entrants can take photos with the cars and receive a free Sauter Racing poster.
Jim Sauter started racing in 1964, and had an illustrious career lasting 40 years with races. His sons Tim, Jay, Johnny, and Jim Jr., and grandson Travis also race, and are usually available at the car show for autographs.
“The boys bring their race-cars, they sign autographs,” said Sauter-Sparby. “It’s fun to spend the day walking around the show.”
The festival features a food and beer tent, music by a DJ, a kiddie carnival, country store, air rides, hayrides, ice cream, basket raffles, and 50/50 raffles. There are cash prizes, a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 570, and a Green Bay Packers football autographed by both players and coaches. Raffle tickets for the football cost $1 each or $5 for six, while Polaris tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.
“The (festival and car show) are a really cheap, fun time,” said Sauter-Sparby. “It’s absolutely family-friendly... and the money goes towards helping the school keep running.”
Both the car show and festival are planned for rain or shine. All events are family-friendly, with free entrance. For more information, call Jennifer Sauter-Sparby at 608-853-0739 or email jennifer@bsofttech.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)