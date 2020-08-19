Save the Grandstand group to start fundraising, working with city for updates to fairgrounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of Portage residents working to save the grandstand at the Columbia County Fairgrounds incorporated and are ready to start working with the city to make improvements.

The Save the Grandstand group is attempting to become a non-profit organization, which would allow them to collect donations, do fundraisers and elect officers.

“I really feel like if we can save the grandstand, we can make the whole fair good again,” said Nancy Kruse, the group's secretary and treasurer.

If you go What: Save the grandstand meeting When: 6 p.m. every Tuesday Where: Veterans Memorial Field shelter

At Tuesday’s meeting, the group met with Portage Common Council members Doug Klapper, District 4, and Eric Shimpach, District 6, to discuss the next steps. That includes working with the Parks and Recreation Department to take care of overgrown weeds on the perimeter of the fairgrounds and having a meeting with city officials.

“I’m not opposed to the grandstand being redone, I think it’s great,” Shimpach said. “I’ve never had a chance to live through a period of time where the grandstand was a premium setting.”