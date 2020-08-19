Save the Grandstand group to start fundraising, working with city for updates to fairgrounds

A group of Portage residents working to save the grandstand at the Columbia County Fairgrounds incorporated and are ready to start working with the city to make improvements.
The Save the Grandstand group is attempting to become a non-profit organization, which would allow them to collect donations, do fundraisers and elect officers.
“I really feel like if we can save the grandstand, we can make the whole fair good again,” said Nancy Kruse, the group's secretary and treasurer.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the group met with Portage Common Council members Doug Klapper, District 4, and Eric Shimpach, District 6, to discuss the next steps. That includes working with the Parks and Recreation Department to take care of overgrown weeds on the perimeter of the fairgrounds and having a meeting with city officials.
“I’m not opposed to the grandstand being redone, I think it’s great,” Shimpach said. “I’ve never had a chance to live through a period of time where the grandstand was a premium setting.”
Renovating the grandstand is part of a $25 million to $30 million capital improvement project in the city that includes adding and upgrading softball and soccer fields in Veterans Memorial Field and demolishing and rebuilding animal barns on the fairgrounds.
Renovations to the grandstand could be at least five years off, Klapper said.
Klapper said the city budgeted approximately $750,000 for the grandstand portion of the project, based on a study done in 2018 that estimated maintenance and structural work would cost $1 million.
“If we can raise some, the city wouldn’t have to cover everything,” said Dana Shwanz, the grandstand group’s vice president.
Because the grandstand is listed on the local registry of historical buildings, the group will need permission from the city to work on the structure. The fairgrounds and grandstand are owned by the city of Portage.
Group President Bunny Balk said earlier this month the group has raised nearly $500 through a GoFundMe page, which had to be returned to donors because the group did not have a bank account for the non-profit.
The group will meet with the city Parks and Recreation Department and work on planning fundraisers in the near future, before work can begin.
