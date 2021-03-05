Saving Wisconsin Dells' historic Bowman House, in the beginning

In 1981, Betty Heller called for a meeting of interested citizens to consider the future of the Bowman House as the city planned to have the fire department “practice burn” the home.
The Bernard “Beno” Gussel family moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1941 for employment from Stevens Point. Eldest son, “Bud,” graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1946 and at age 19, married Joyce Hanson of Mauston.
Bud founded Holiday Wholesale at age 20 in 1950, from a garage on Capitol Street. The business distributed candy, tobacco, and other supplies to area businesses. Expanding his young company to downtown, he purchased a building that was owned by Perry Stroud, an early Kilbourn lawyer. This interested Bud, who began a lifelong interest in the origins of Kilbourn City, Joseph Bailey, and other founding fathers.
Bud’s interest in Kilbourn history made him a good choice to lead the newly formed Dells Country Historical Society in 1981. He served for 25 years as president. Twenty-one citizens gathered at the first meeting to consider an offer by the city of Wisconsin Dells for the Bowman House, if the group would maintain the interior and exterior of the house, pay for utilities, and handle all operations.
A June 1981 “Open House” attracted 300 visitors to the Bowman House and a plea was made for donations to furnish the 1904 Prairie-style house originally built for Abram Bowman and his new wife. He died in 1906 after living in the house only a short time. His wife returned to her family, and his mother, Hannah, and two sisters moved into the house.
Elections of the Dells Country Historical Society selected the following officers that year; Bud Gussel, President; Charlie Van Wie, Vice President; Betty Heller, Secretary; Jerry Karaus, Treasurer. Committee chairs were assigned as follows; Restoration-Jack Heller; Personnel-Ed O’Brien; Security-Charlie Van Wie; Curators-Clara Hauser and Gene Landt; Publicity-Jan Landrum; Fund Raising-Joy Bartol.
Jack Heller rallied service clubs and other volunteers to paint and refurnish the Bowman House after the Dells Country Historical Society was formed. Jack supported the museum until his death in 1988.
The Dells Historical Society continues after 40 years to “provide a learning place for the future generations to step through a doorway to yesterday.”
For more information, go to dellscountryhistoricalsociety.org.