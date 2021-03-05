Saving Wisconsin Dells' historic Bowman House, in the beginning

In 1981, Betty Heller called for a meeting of interested citizens to consider the future of the Bowman House as the city planned to have the fire department “practice burn” the home.

The Bernard “Beno” Gussel family moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1941 for employment from Stevens Point. Eldest son, “Bud,” graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1946 and at age 19, married Joyce Hanson of Mauston.

Bud founded Holiday Wholesale at age 20 in 1950, from a garage on Capitol Street. The business distributed candy, tobacco, and other supplies to area businesses. Expanding his young company to downtown, he purchased a building that was owned by Perry Stroud, an early Kilbourn lawyer. This interested Bud, who began a lifelong interest in the origins of Kilbourn City, Joseph Bailey, and other founding fathers.

Bud’s interest in Kilbourn history made him a good choice to lead the newly formed Dells Country Historical Society in 1981. He served for 25 years as president. Twenty-one citizens gathered at the first meeting to consider an offer by the city of Wisconsin Dells for the Bowman House, if the group would maintain the interior and exterior of the house, pay for utilities, and handle all operations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}