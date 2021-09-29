Scaffolding envelops Portage landmark as St. Mary renovations continue

“The exterior of the steeple at the very top has been taken off and the bell is currently exposed,” Clemons said. The scaffolding is lined with screens to protect the bell and the rest of the steeple.

“This is one of the oldest structures in Portage, built before Portage was founded,” Clemons said. “It is one of the tallest structures in the city and people recognize that.”

Most of the improvements with the church steeple will be to protect it from weather and to bring it up to code.

“Back then, 130 years ago, there were no fire codes,” Clemons said. “This renovation will allow the church to be brought up to those modern standards to keep the building and the congregation safe.”

Inside the church the original wood flooring from 1856 is exposed.

“This wood would have been locally sourced back then,” Clemons said. The church was built in 1856 and was expanded in 1886, but there have been a number of interior changes to the church over the years.

The church is gutted. There are no pews or altar so St. Mary’s congregation is meeting at 2652 Murphy Road in Portage on Sundays until the project is completed. The former raised altar has been removed and Clemons said the interior of the church is rotating 270 degrees.