School bus and dump truck collide in Dodge County with one injury resulting

No one was seriously injured when a school bus collided with a dump truck Tuesday in the town of Clyman.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a three-vehicle crash was reported at 4:06 p.m. at the intersection of Highway M and State Highway 60.

Initial investigation shows that a 2014 Thomas Built school bus was traveling north Highway M driven by a 75-year-old Watertown man. A 2016 Western Star dump truck traveling west on Highway 60 was driven by a 56-year-old Beaver Dam man. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and came to rest in the northwest ditch. A third vehicle, a 2020 Ford Transit FedEx van driven by a 21-year-old Germantown man was also struck causing minor damage.

The driver of the school bus suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center by ambulance. There were five passengers on the bus and they were not injured. The drivers of the dump truck and transit van were also uninjured. There was a 20-year-old passenger in the transit van who was uninjured.

The crash is being investigated by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting on scene were Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown EMS, Juneau EMS, Clyman Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Reeseville Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Management, and DCERT