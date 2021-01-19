School district, businesses sign on to city effort to promote Portage

“Honestly, I think we want to be able to promote the school district,” he said at the board meeting. “We want to work with the city. I think it’s an admirable thing that the city’s doing, trying to promote the great things that Portage has to offer, which I would say the Portage Community School District is No. 1.”

Other board members agreed. With the district’s declining enrollment, they have discussed the need to draw students to the district at previous meetings.

“If it doesn’t work out, we certainly won’t do it a second time. So, I think we have to give it a shot,” said Steve Pate, board president. “You know, at least the city is trying to be proactive. You’ve got to give them that.”

Velez said CGI has worked with more than 5,000 municipalities around the country, including current partnerships with the cities of Baraboo and Reedsburg and Sauk County. Portage is the only one in Columbia County.

Each city gets its own customized link, she added. To see an example, visit cityofbaraboo.com, scroll down to the yellow boxes and click on "Baraboo Video Tour."

Once the five videos are produced for Portage, Sobiek said the city will be able to display them for as long as it wants.

