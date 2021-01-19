School district, businesses sign on to city effort to promote Portage

Hoping to entice prospective residents to Portage, the city is partnering with a New York-based company to produce promotional videos, an effort that has garnered more than a dozen sponsors so far.
“We’re always looking at ways to promote Portage and bring more people to Portage, so we have more residential development, we have people living here, moving here and opening businesses,” said Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning for the city.
He said Portage has partnered with CGI Communications, based in Rochester, New York, to develop five 2-minute videos that will highlight Portage and be embedded on the city website, likely replacing videos that were produced a few years ago. Everything from health care and public safety to parks and festivals will be represented in the videos, Sobiek said.
“I’d like to say that no stone will be unturned to portray all the advantages of living and working in the city of Portage,” he said.
The partnership and videos come at no cost to the city. Businesses, organizations and other Portage entities are underwriting the efforts through sponsorships.
With the goal of highlighting community pride, CGI will produce a welcome video and four others for the city website, said Amy Velez, senior marketing executive for the company. The remaining four will focus on quality of life, economic development, things to do and community organizations. Velez noted the fifth will emphasize nonprofits.
She said filming will likely happen in late spring or early summer.
The videos will link to the “video tour” on a page hosted by CGI, where logos for up to 20 local sponsors per video will appear in a ring around their chosen content. Sponsors can also choose to receive their own CGI-produced promotional videos as part of the project.
As of Tuesday, Velez said 13 Portage businesses have opted to participate in the program so far and CGI will continue meeting with more. To participate, contact Xavier Burgos, senior account executive for CGI, at 585-427-0020 ext. 256 or xburgos@cgicompany.com.
The Portage Community School District signed on last week, after the school board approved purchasing the $5,500 “gold package” on a 5-1 vote Jan. 11. Board member Matt Foster voted against the motion, saying it “doesn’t excite me.” Chad Edwards was absent.
District Administrator Josh Sween told the board the package includes the district’s logo appearing for two years on the website along with a 60-90-second video promoting the district, a link to the district’s website and a longer promotional video for the district’s website. At $3,800, the silver package comes with just one 30-second video and the $1,800 bronze package comes with the logo and link for one year but no videos, Sween said.
“Honestly, I think we want to be able to promote the school district,” he said at the board meeting. “We want to work with the city. I think it’s an admirable thing that the city’s doing, trying to promote the great things that Portage has to offer, which I would say the Portage Community School District is No. 1.”
Other board members agreed. With the district’s declining enrollment, they have discussed the need to draw students to the district at previous meetings.
“If it doesn’t work out, we certainly won’t do it a second time. So, I think we have to give it a shot,” said Steve Pate, board president. “You know, at least the city is trying to be proactive. You’ve got to give them that.”
Velez said CGI has worked with more than 5,000 municipalities around the country, including current partnerships with the cities of Baraboo and Reedsburg and Sauk County. Portage is the only one in Columbia County.
Each city gets its own customized link, she added. To see an example, visit cityofbaraboo.com, scroll down to the yellow boxes and click on "Baraboo Video Tour."
Once the five videos are produced for Portage, Sobiek said the city will be able to display them for as long as it wants.
Fave 5: Reporter Susan Endres shares her top stories of 2020
We reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to share our five favorite, most memorable or otherwise noteworthy stories from 2020, a year I think many of us would prefer to forget. As tempting as it was to choose only stories from the before (COVID) times, I compiled a list spanning the year that ranges from education in Baraboo and Portage to the local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. This year has been nothing if not historic.
And yes, of course I chose more than five. I wouldn't be Susan Endres if I was decisive.
We've seen dramatic changes to our daily lives, but through it all, we continue to report on the important happenings in our community and hold the powerful to account.
Here's hoping for a better 2021.
