The School District of Reedsburg plans to reopen this fall with safety guidelines in place due to COVID-19.

The school board made the decision to reopen at its July 20 meeting, held at the Cal Center to observe social distancing. The recommendations for reopening came from a back to school committee. More guidelines could be set in place when it gets closer to the first day of school, about 40 days away.

Each principal from the elementary, middle, and high school, along with an official from the operations committee and services, shared plans for how it plans to conduct operations for reopening this fall, including wearing masks, social distancing and staggering classes to keep students apart from each other should in-person classes be held this fall.

Parents in grades 4K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 will be given a choice on whether they want to send their children to school in person or remotely on a trimester basis. Plans were also presented for a separate virtual option should laws and requirements to limit the virus spread should happen and for parents who aren't comfortable sending their kids back to school. Recommendations will also be observed for social distancing, such as removing furniture, not sharing supplies and a modified arrival and dismissal periods.