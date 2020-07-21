The School District of Reedsburg plans to reopen this fall with safety guidelines in place due to COVID-19.
The school board made the decision to reopen at its July 20 meeting, held at the Cal Center to observe social distancing. The recommendations for reopening came from a back to school committee. More guidelines could be set in place when it gets closer to the first day of school, about 40 days away.
Each principal from the elementary, middle, and high school, along with an official from the operations committee and services, shared plans for how it plans to conduct operations for reopening this fall, including wearing masks, social distancing and staggering classes to keep students apart from each other should in-person classes be held this fall.
Parents in grades 4K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 will be given a choice on whether they want to send their children to school in person or remotely on a trimester basis. Plans were also presented for a separate virtual option should laws and requirements to limit the virus spread should happen and for parents who aren't comfortable sending their kids back to school. Recommendations will also be observed for social distancing, such as removing furniture, not sharing supplies and a modified arrival and dismissal periods.
Each plan presented at the meeting had similar requirements. Students in the younger grade levels will be required to wear face masks outside of the students' work area, while at the high school level face coverings will be worn at all times by students, and staff at all grade levels will be required to wear face masks. Other recommendations include staggered arrival and leave times to keep students separated. At grades 5-8 and high school, face masks will not be required for physical education exercise which will take place outside. The school will also receive masks from the state, said School Board President Gary Woolever.
Principal Client Beyer said at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School each group will be separated into the small pods at the grade levels at their desk with art, music and physical education teachers coming to the classroom for lessons. At the high school level, students who choose to attend in person will be separated into classes alphabetically and will keep students to fewer than 15 students in each class and will attend in person class two days each week. Students can also work remotely.
Services
Plans were also presented for food service and special education. For special education, the district proposes a combination of virtual and hybrid options and will have Plexiglas dividers in the classroom. Personal protective equipment will be added, such as hand sanitizers and staff can wear scrubs if comfortable. Staff will also work on finding ways to support students and staff during the challenging time. Director of Special Education and Pupil Services Jeff Bindl said the committee is also looking at possibly expanding additional nursing and staffing needs. Cleaning and sanitation will take place in high touch areas using Virex and the product will be available to clean classrooms in-between classes.
Buildings and Grounds Director Shaun Luther said custodial staff will clean bathrooms, which will take place every four hours, along with daily cleaning of the high-touch areas, like vending machines and elevator buttons. Luther said the big aspect with cleaning is accountability of when the cleaning gets done and communication. All custodial staff will also wear masks, Luther said.
Food Service Coordinator Jen Jennings said staff will work with the principals to come up with a food plan if there is a virtual option, mainly using the grab and go meal option it implemented when schools shut down due to the virus. In-person meals would be provided by delivery to classrooms and Jennings is reviewing a la carte menu options for that. Food staff will also wear masks. The cafeteria will have precautions in place for those who do come to the cafeteria, such as Plexiglass, she said.
Transportation Director and Safety Coordinator Darrin Frye said his department will recommend mandatory face masks for those riding buses, including drivers, to control social distancing. Drivers can assign seats but families from the same household can sit together, Frye said. Buses will also be wiped down after every route, he said.
Athletics plan
Activities Director Bryan Yager said the district plans to host activities this summer like it’s no-contact football camp until July 24 as well as other activities like band and chorailer camps and open gyms to meet health requirements. He said the athletics department is working with the health department and Reedsburg Area Medical Center to move forward in plans with its fall sports offerings.
He hasn’t received notification if the WIAA will mandate fall sports because of the varying degrees of the virus geographically within the state. However, he said local control might happen with conference play because seven different counties represent 16 different schools within the conference that may have different requirements and health conditions than other schools.
“We may be doing a lot of real quick work to find locally geographic regional opponents where there may be gaps in our conference schedules based on what certain district within our conference are able to do based on where they reside,” he said.
Survey results
A survey conducted in the beginning of June found 1,234 parents would send their children back to school in the fall while 291 were undecided and 123 voted no. Over 1,600 parents participated in the survey compared to 298 staff and 342 students.
Out of the amount that voted they wouldn’t send their children back to school in the fall, 91% said they would prefer some kind of virtual learning provided by the school district. Over 93% of staff said they would return to their full-time position if in-person school resumed this fall. Over 55% of parents strongly supported a full-time return to in-person learning while 33% supported the option, while 9.6% opposed. For staff, 43% strongly supported a full-time return to in-person learning while 11% opposed and 53% of students surveyed strongly supported returning to in-person classes full-time while 11% strongly opposed.
Out of the four questions, more staff said they would support a daily blended learning, or attending in a daily staggered learning approach with a group in the morning and afternoon compared to students and parents. More staff also said they would support a staggered blending learning approach, or attending certain days of the week at 59% compared to 37% of parents and 36% of students.
Between all four questions, all three groups surveyed said they would prefer to return to in-person classes, with 64% of parents, 54% of staff and students supported a full-time return to learning. The hybrid schedule with alternating days was the second popular option, along with the daily hybrid learning. Full time remote learning had the least popular results among all three groups.
Other safety precautions were also surveyed like mask wearing, cleaning and social distancing. Over 54% of parents said schools should require masks or face coverings for students, while staff was around 70% and over 50% of students. About 75% of staff supported schools requiring staff to wear masks or a face shield compared to 60% of parents and students.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.