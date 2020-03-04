School districts in Baraboo, Portage monitor coronavirus situation

Portage schools reported similar trends in absences. Rudolph said there is usually a small spike in absences this time of year due to cold and flu season, but there have not been any more than average this year.

“We just monitor and do our extra cleaning,” she said.

Rudolph also says she plans to send a letter to parents about safety precautions and ways to prevent the spread of illnesses.

“I’m going to recommend from there to the families about washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth.” said Rudolph. “It’s the same stuff, it doesn’t matter where.”

There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, which came from UW Hospital in Madison. The patient had traveled to Beijing and reported to the hospital with fever, cough and shortness of breath in early February.

Both districts say they are working closely with national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for handling COVID-19 and influenza, as well as working with county health departments to develop plans if the virus should spread to the area.

“We are continuing to work with our local agencies,” said Yates-Wickus. “We will take their lead if something happens in the community how that will go.”

