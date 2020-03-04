School districts in Baraboo, Portage monitor coronavirus situation

The Baraboo and Portage school districts have increased sanitation and hand-washing protocol in schools, while continuing to monitor absenteeism during developing concerns about COVID-19 and the ongoing flu season.
Rebecca Christensen, a school nurse in the Baraboo School District, said student nurses from nearby colleges visit classrooms to teach students how to wash their hands properly to avoid spreading illnesses.
“We’ve got that going on this week, and we’ve done other elementary classes throughout the district earlier this year, and we’re going to continue to do that,” said Christensen.
In Portage, District Administrator Margaret Rudolph said the district always takes extra cleaning precautions this time of year to help prevent the spread of colds and flu.
This year they are paying special attention to door knobs and locker handles, said Rudolph.
“We have to be proactive, we have a lot of people in small spaces,” Rudolph said. “We have our nursing staff who continually monitors our student and adult health.”
Baraboo schools monitor absences due to sickness, but have not seen any unusual numbers of absences said Michele Yates-Wickus, director of student services.
“We’ve been watching it pretty carefully,” said Yates-Wickus. “And we are pretty much on par with what we normally are for this time of the year.”
Portage schools reported similar trends in absences. Rudolph said there is usually a small spike in absences this time of year due to cold and flu season, but there have not been any more than average this year.
“We just monitor and do our extra cleaning,” she said.
Rudolph also says she plans to send a letter to parents about safety precautions and ways to prevent the spread of illnesses.
“I’m going to recommend from there to the families about washing your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth.” said Rudolph. “It’s the same stuff, it doesn’t matter where.”
There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, which came from UW Hospital in Madison. The patient had traveled to Beijing and reported to the hospital with fever, cough and shortness of breath in early February.
Both districts say they are working closely with national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for handling COVID-19 and influenza, as well as working with county health departments to develop plans if the virus should spread to the area.
“We are continuing to work with our local agencies,” said Yates-Wickus. “We will take their lead if something happens in the community how that will go.”
