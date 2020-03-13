School playground improvements underway in Mayville

MAYVILLE - A playground initiative in Mayville hopes to make school facilities more accessible and offer more opportunities for recreation to residents.

The Mayville Common Council heard a presentation on Mayville about the initiative to make improvements at the school playgrounds. Many play structures have been blocked off or removed and desired, accessible equipment has not been added.

So far, about $44,000 has been raised through Mayville Parent Teacher Association Fun Run pledges and school district innovation grants.

"Our school district and our community need accessible play," said Jessica Stortz, president of the Mayville PTA.

She said accessibility is not just about students who use wheelchairs, but also opening up the school grounds to be more usable to other groups like the elderly, who may struggle to move around on grassy areas.

Stortz said the playground at the middle school is sitting on top of a steep hill and spoke about a fifth grade student who uses a wheelchair. By the time the student's assistant would get her to the top of the hill, recess would be over.