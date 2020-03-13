School playground improvements underway in Mayville

MAYVILLE - A playground initiative in Mayville hopes to make school facilities more accessible and offer more opportunities for recreation to residents.
The Mayville Common Council heard a presentation on Mayville about the initiative to make improvements at the school playgrounds. Many play structures have been blocked off or removed and desired, accessible equipment has not been added.
So far, about $44,000 has been raised through Mayville Parent Teacher Association Fun Run pledges and school district innovation grants.
"Our school district and our community need accessible play," said Jessica Stortz, president of the Mayville PTA.
She said accessibility is not just about students who use wheelchairs, but also opening up the school grounds to be more usable to other groups like the elderly, who may struggle to move around on grassy areas.
Stortz said the playground at the middle school is sitting on top of a steep hill and spoke about a fifth grade student who uses a wheelchair. By the time the student's assistant would get her to the top of the hill, recess would be over.
"[The student] spends her recess time on the asphalt with her assistant just making sure she's not getting hit in the head with a basketball or a kickball," Stortz said.
A planning team with school officials, teachers, parents and PTA members has conducted research and surveys over the past two years.
The first phase of the project is complete at Parkview Primary School to add spinners, a teeter totter, a climbing wall and an accessible swing for $25,000.
"The kids are loving it," Stortz said. "It's made a difference on their playground."
The second phase of the project will be at the middle school playground to add a hillside slide that would be accessible to students with disabilities, musical pieces and structures that would be geared to students with autism, who may need a more enclosed space. The goal is to complete the second phase this summer.
Future phases include adding a "Ninja Warrior" structure at the middle school for older students and even adults to use.
The fourth phase will involve more structures added at Parkview School.
Nicole Schaefer, PTA vice president, said the initiative has worked to make play structures that would support more students. She said 9 to 15 percent of students in the district have a disability, including cognitive and emotional disabilities.
Schaefer said that the intiative made sure the plans would offer a positive outlet for families in the community and would be sturdy and cost-effective, working with the school board to make sure future improvements and maintenance would be budgeted.
The total anticipated project cost is $415,000, including fundraising from Fun Runs, business sponsorships and grants.
"We feel firmly that this is not just a school district project, but a community project, and we're very proud of the work that we've put into it thus far," Schaefer said.
