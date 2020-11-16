Schools in Sauk and Columbia counties take varying approaches with pandemic plans

School districts across the area have taken a variety of approaches to educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they all have a few things in common.
They are following guidance from state and local health officials and they are using flexible plans that can be adapted to rapidly changing circumstances.
“The mood in this community is, can we try to keep the schools open as best we can,” said Pardeeville School Administrator Gus Knitt.
He said that is possible in part because the district has not seen in-school transmission. Based on contact tracing, the district’s cases all seem to have originated from outside of school, according to Knitt.
He’s not confident the same will hold true after the upcoming holidays. The district is planning to stick with its planned breaks, instead of extending them like some school districts to see if students and staff present symptoms before returning to school.
“I am very nervous about what’s going to happen after Thanksgiving and I’m very nervous as to what’s going to happen after Christmas. … I’m very nervous as to whether I’m going to be able to keep schools open,” he said.
The Columbia County Health Department has not provided schools with specific guidance, instead pointing them to CDC and state guidelines. Knitt said it has helped with administrative questions, including who needs to quarantine and when they can return. Without that help, the district would already have shifted to fully virtual learning, Knitt said.
Here is a look at how area districts are doing.
Portage
The Portage Community School District started the year in early September with in-person learning five days a week for elementary students and hybrid learning at the larger middle and high schools, where students were split into two separate cohorts that would attend in person two days per week and have virtual learning on the other three days. Families at any grade could also choose a fully virtual plan.
The district has had 49 days of in-person instruction with about 75 percent of the students choosing in-person learning.
As of Nov. 9, four of the district’s five elementary schools have had to close temporarily and shift to virtual learning at some point so far this year. One of them, in rural Endeavor, has shut down twice. Contact tracing has caused about eight classrooms to shut down temporarily for quarantine so far this year, according to District Administrator Josh Sween on Friday.
All schools were expected to be back in person this week, Sween told the school board Monday. He said some staff members have had to shift to cover the gaps in staffing caused by quarantines, but said they’ve been handling it well.
“We made it to November,” Sween said. “That’s a big feat for us, I think. It really goes a long way to showing that the plans that we had in place to start the beginning of the school year have made a difference. We’ve had to make a few adjustments here and there, but I think overall what we’ve been able to do with minor, small shutdowns has worked. We’ve been able to keep kids back (in school).”
The middle and high school are “still holding very strong,” he added.
Columbia County Health Department has helped the district’s three school nurses with contact tracing and working “through each situation,” according to Sween.
Baraboo
Baraboo School District reopened for full-time in-person learning at all levels in September with a virtual option for those who didn’t want to return to school buildings. According to District Administrator Lori Mueller, three classrooms have had to close for quarantine at some point so far this year and one school -- the high school -- has shifted to virtual learning.
There have been 51 days of in-person instruction for all schools except Baraboo High School which has had 47. About 70 percent of the student body is attending in person.
Paraprofessional Betty Krueger said this year hasn’t gone the way she expected, but she’s glad schools have been open for the sake of student socialization. At 81, she works at Baraboo High School, escorting students to class, supervising the lunchroom and some athletic events and filling other roles.
Krueger, known among students as “Grandma Betty,” used to bake cookies and share them as a treat during school and athletic events. COVID-19 has changed that, among many other things. She said she doesn’t know what students look like, because of the masks they wear to reduce potential spread of the new coronavirus, but said they are happy to be back.
Whenever a staff member or student is out of school, she worries about them. She also worries about the isolation they would feel if they weren’t in school, as well as that experienced by people in hospitals and nursing homes.
Krueger said she sat down and cried one night in April, about a month into the spring shutdown.
“I missed those kids so, and a lot of them don’t have grandparents around, and I was the grandma -- one of the only grandmas they had,” she said.
Between all of the safety measures, Krueger feels safe working in Baraboo schools. Staff make sure students maintain distancing in classrooms, hallways and during lunch, she added.
“I think we are very careful and mindful of the distancing, so I feel safe. … If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be there, but there’s no way I’m sitting home, either, alone,” she said.
Pardeeville
When open, elementary students in the Pardeeville Area School District have been in person four days a week, while older students have been split into two groups attending two days a week, with virtual learning on their off days.
The district has had 40 days of in-person learning, with the elementary school closed for four weeks total and the middle and high schools closed for two weeks. About 85 percent of the students attend in person.
The district had to shut down all three of its schools for two weeks once, and then had to shut down the elementary school for another two weeks, said District Administrator Gus Knitt. Eight individual classrooms have had to quarantine once each and another two quarantined twice.
As of Friday, all Pardeeville schools are back in person. Despite a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, the district didn't have many cases last week, allowing its two part-time school nurses to keep up with contact tracing, Knitt said.
The nurses write down every employee and every student tested for the virus -- and their results -- in a three-ring binder, Knitt said. They’re on their second, having recorded many negative tests.
Knitt said the year has been going as he expected, though not as well as he wished.
“Obviously, my job is to try to be optimistic about all this stuff, but I was very concerned (at the start of the year). I didn’t think that we would be able to go all the way from Sept. 1 through Thanksgiving and keep our buildings open the whole time,” he said.
But, as the year progresses, school staff have made adjustments, learned how to better operate during a pandemic and minimize contact, he said.
A shortage of staff caused by quarantines, not cases, has been driving the district’s closures, he said. In a typical year, Knitt said the district would have seven to nine substitutes for each school. This year, it has roughly half -- not enough to cover for the number of staff in quarantine.
Lodi
Lodi schools remained closed to most students this year, as the district adopted an “enhanced” online learning model, meaning all students are learning from home except for a small number who require in-person support, such as therapy or instruction, or have struggled with online learning, said District Administrator Vincent Breunig.
That means only 8 to 10 percent of students have had in-person learning.
Five of the in-person classrooms have had to shift to virtual learning so far this year, including one that had to do so twice, according to Breunig.
In late September, Breunig said the district would have “had some significant disruption educationally” due to quarantines if it hadn’t been using a virtual learning model.
“We want kids in (school), but we want to make sure it’s sustainable,” he said at the time. “One of our biggest concerns is the consistency of bouncing kids back and forth between instructional models … and having disruption in our educational model for our students and families.”
Some students and parents protested the district’s plans in August.
Wisconsin Dells
In Wisconsin Dells, the school district had to shift its high school to virtual learning for two weeks, according to District Administrator Terrance Slack. Some individual classrooms at the elementary and middle school levels have also had to pivot temporarily due to close contacts, he added.
While it currently has about 80% of its students opting for in-person instruction, Slack is expecting the number to increase slightly after Thanksgiving due to the 12-week grading period coming to an end.
The district has had 52 days of in-person instruction for most schools, but 42 for Wisconsin Dells High School.
Slack said the Sauk County Health Department has "taken a very proactive stance" with schools, meeting regularly with administrators from each district. It also developed metrics last month that include guidance on when to shut down individual schools.
