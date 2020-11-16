Schools in Sauk and Columbia counties take varying approaches with pandemic plans

The district had to shut down all three of its schools for two weeks once, and then had to shut down the elementary school for another two weeks, said District Administrator Gus Knitt. Eight individual classrooms have had to quarantine once each and another two quarantined twice.

As of Friday, all Pardeeville schools are back in person. Despite a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, the district didn't have many cases last week, allowing its two part-time school nurses to keep up with contact tracing, Knitt said.

The nurses write down every employee and every student tested for the virus -- and their results -- in a three-ring binder, Knitt said. They’re on their second, having recorded many negative tests.

Knitt said the year has been going as he expected, though not as well as he wished.

“Obviously, my job is to try to be optimistic about all this stuff, but I was very concerned (at the start of the year). I didn’t think that we would be able to go all the way from Sept. 1 through Thanksgiving and keep our buildings open the whole time,” he said.

But, as the year progresses, school staff have made adjustments, learned how to better operate during a pandemic and minimize contact, he said.