A Baraboo man was released from jail on a $1,000 cash bond Tuesday after a 6-year-old girl reported him for directing her to commit sexual act…
Parents in the Columbus School District are concerned with the recent absence of the high school principal and frustrated with the district’s …
A Merrimac man was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court after authorities accused him of repeatedly striking a child and shooting two d…
JUNEAU — An 18-year-old North Fond du Lac man was found guilty of a stealing vehicles during a September weekend that left one of the vehicles…
A children’s book in the Columbus Elementary School library has drawn the ire of a group of local parents.
A 31-year-old Portage man is accused of injuring a woman’s breasts, strangling her and hitting her head against a wooden couch frame.
Harassment — At 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, a caller reported a visitor at a location on South University Avenue was speaking inappropriately to a sta…
Beaver Dam officials report water bill errors have been corrected.
Norma E. Falkenthal of Hustisford passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25th at the age 90 years. She was born June 4, 1929, the daughter of Alex and Meta…
A Baraboo woman was charged with her fifth driving while intoxicated charge Monday after crashing her truck into another vehicle while transpo…