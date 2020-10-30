Scout crafts little food pantries for Portage

Portage residents may have noticed in the last three weeks that new structures have popped up around their city.
The boxes, with a single shelf divider and held up by a post, are the idea of recent high school graduate Camryn Humke, a member of the Scouts BSA Troop 7070.
“I really wanted to do something I knew would be beneficial to the community and wasn’t something that a lot of people did in scouting, like building a trail or benches for a trail,” Humke said. “I really wanted to find something different and new.”
Humke, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, grew up around scouting in her hometown of Stanley. Her mother ran a venture crew, a branch of scouting for older people with disabilities. Humke attended her first scouting meeting when she was just a few weeks old. She and her sister Makela aspired to be Eagle Scouts, the lifelong designation of the Boy Scouts organization, but knew that it would likely never happen.
“It was kind of like, one of the dreams,” Humke said. “When I was little, we were always like, ‘Oh, it would be so much fun to be an Eagle Scout.’ But of course, we couldn’t, because we were girls.”
When they let girls into Scouts BSA, she and sister Makela, who spoke to members of the state Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers in April 2019 about her experience after being allowed to be part of a troop, were some of the first girls in the country to become part of Scouts BSA. Makela organized the installation of new playground equipment at Rusch Elementary for her own project.
Humke said being allowed to join at 17 put them on “a time crunch,” even with a two-year extension to get their designation as an Eagle Scout.
Scoutmaster Brenda Kubasik said Camryn and her sister will be part of the national inaugural class of girls granted an Eagle Scout designation once they complete their requirements. Girls throughout the country determined that they will all have the same date of their achievement in February, rather than contending with a race to see who could become an Eagle Scout first, Kubasik said.
“Everybody across the nation who does this for the first time that’s a girl will have that date on their rank,” Kubasik said. “They wanted to give everyone the same credit.”
Troop 7070 was the first girls troop in their district and one of the first within Wisconsin, Kubasik said.
Taking inspiration from the little libraries that allow for free book exchange among members of the public, Humke crafted a plan to instead create small boxes on a stand filled with the usual items found at a food pantry.
By forming a plan with the oversight of Kubasik, Humke was able to enlist the help of three local churches: Portage Presbyterian, Portage United Methodist and St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. A fourth box stands at her parents’ home just across from Wayne E. Bartels Middle School along Winnebago Avenue.
One of the biggest hurdles was finishing a project generally meant to include a number of people. Kubasik said it has been difficult to maneuver the precautions and slow down associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as new scouts look to gain their own designation under already constrained deadlines.
But the project also helps during a time when some people most need it, she said.
“Because of the times we’re in, with people being out of work and maybe not being able to make ends meet or have enough food on the table, this is just another way for people to get food,” Kubasik said. “They don’t have to wait for the food pantry to be open or for a pop-up pantry event. It’s another way for people in the community to conveniently provide food to others and for people who need the food to get it.”
By enlisting the help of the churches, Humke said there will likely be someone restocking the items that others take. It varies from the little library in that respect; those in need of food don’t provide a swappable item, she said. And her parents have promised to keep theirs stocked, ensuring that anyone who needs shelf-stable items can get them.
Ideally, Humke said another scout or organization may enhance her beginning project through the addition of boxes around the city or creating new ones as these age.
Humke said they are also not discouraging the general public from adding items to the boxes, which read, “Take what you need and give what you can.”
