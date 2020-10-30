Scout crafts little food pantries for Portage

One of the biggest hurdles was finishing a project generally meant to include a number of people. Kubasik said it has been difficult to maneuver the precautions and slow down associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as new scouts look to gain their own designation under already constrained deadlines.

But the project also helps during a time when some people most need it, she said.

“Because of the times we’re in, with people being out of work and maybe not being able to make ends meet or have enough food on the table, this is just another way for people to get food,” Kubasik said. “They don’t have to wait for the food pantry to be open or for a pop-up pantry event. It’s another way for people in the community to conveniently provide food to others and for people who need the food to get it.”

By enlisting the help of the churches, Humke said there will likely be someone restocking the items that others take. It varies from the little library in that respect; those in need of food don’t provide a swappable item, she said. And her parents have promised to keep theirs stocked, ensuring that anyone who needs shelf-stable items can get them.

Ideally, Humke said another scout or organization may enhance her beginning project through the addition of boxes around the city or creating new ones as these age.