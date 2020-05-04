Search is on for two Dodge County Huber inmates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Huber (work release) inmates.

One inmate removed his GPS device after being released on electronic monitoring and the other failed to return from a medical appointment as instructed, according to a press release from the sheriff.

Huber inmates are provided their Huber privileges by court order.

Eighteen-year-old Kaden Solano has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. His last known address is on East Rees Street in Fond du Lac, and has also been known to frequent an address on Gaslight Drive in North Fond Du Lac.

Solano was serving a 360-day Huber sentence on GPS electronic monitoring for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Jail staff was alerted by the monitoring device of an alleged alcohol violation and equipment removal. Follow up attempts to locate Solano and return him to the jail have been unsuccessful.

Officials are also looking for 32-year-old Gabrielle Bruce. Her last known address is on Ridgeway Drive in Jackson. Bruce was serving a 270-day Huber sentence for disorderly conduct when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved medical appointment in Beaver Dam.

It is not believed that these two Huber walkaways are connected.

The public is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 with any information on the whereabouts of the missing inmates.

