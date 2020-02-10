Sears Hometown in Beaver Dam shutting down ending long run in city

Sears Hometown store in Beaver Dam is going out of business. The company alerted its workers Thursday.

Sears Hometown is located in the Heritage Village Shops at 1645 N. Spring St. The nationwide retailer has had a presence in Beaver Dam for many decades, originally operating in a downtown location as Sears, Roebuck and Company.

The Sears corporation filed for bankruptcy in October 2018. Transformco acquired Sears in February 2019.

Last June, Transformco acquired all of Sears Hometown and Outlets. Most of the Hometown Stores are operated by independent local dealers or franchisees.

The retailer said in a November statement that possible store closings are a result of a “weak retail environment.”

Harry Thompson, a manager of the Beaver Dam store, said it’s his personal opinion that the business has been hurt by shoppers purchasing merchandise online.

Thompson said he former owner of the store had a five-year contract with Sears and decided not to continue with the business when it ended. The business had been looking for a new owner since last year without any luck. Sears Hometown employs four people.