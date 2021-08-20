Second 'Community Conversation' focuses on connection between mental health, policing

Organizers of a planned community forum, the second of its kind this year, are once again asking the public to submit questions for the featured speakers after it was moved to a virtual event.
A Community Conversation: Mental Health and Law Enforcement will be an open forum, aiming to allow residents within the Baraboo area to learn about mental health, law enforcement and how the two intersect.
Moderator Jenny Erickson, who serves as the community resource development educator for University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension — Sauk County, said she hopes the panel can help community members have a “tough” discussion.
“There’s no easy solution, so it’s something we have to keep talking about,” Erickson said. “I just don’t think that’s been happening at the community level to this point. I don’t know that we’re going to come out of this with an action plan or anything like that, but we want to have conversations about: ‘What does this issue really look like, how can we dig into it and learn more about it?’”
The panel is being hosted by the Extension, Baraboo Acts Coalition, the Baraboo Police Department and the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. Panelists include Sauk County Community Health Strategist Sara Jesse, who works in the public health department and conducts Narcan training for members of the public. There will also be Jessica Mijal, mental health and recovery services manager for the Sauk County Human Services Department, Jared Pierce, behavioral health specialist at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center and Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.
Schauf said there are limited options available for police officers, whose training is not focused on dealing with mental health issues in a productive way, but calls come to them anyway because of their availability and public reactions.
“Mental health is one of the places we have to start,” Schauf said. “We have to have a better understanding of mental health. We have to have a better understanding of how mental health impacts not only our community, but the perceptions by the people in the community about mental health, and the law enforcement response.”
The community conversations are part of a series. The first was a pre-recorded video of Schauf answering questions submitted by the public regarding police practices and policies for use of force, racial and ethnic diversity in policing and community policing related to immigrants and mental health issues. It focused on the effect of policing on Black and other racial minority individuals.
Schauf said policing affects non-white people dealing with mental health issues more directly because those populations are more likely to be have individuals without the financial ability to treat an illness, which leads to other means of regulating physical or emotional problems, which is then compounded by police calls and interactions in which officers only have specific means by which to handle that person.
Baraboo organizers continue to push for increased transparency as police adjust training in wake of national events
This new forum will be hosted over video conference, which requires registration via a form on the public library website to attend. Organizers are encouraging those who plan to attend to submit questions by Friday, also by use of a form on the library website or via a form through Extension. Attendees will be able to ask questions with a chat function during the event.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9. Its aim is to focus specifically on how a person’s mental health can impact their interactions with police.
Erickson said the goal will be to help the general public understand the constraints of police in their interactions with people who may be experiencing the negative impact of mental health problems. Schauf said there are intersecting factors addressed by police, including the lack of access to treatment for people which feeds into self-medicating with illegal or harmful substances.
Pierce, who spends much of his job counseling jailed people awaiting court proceedings or inmates on work release programs, said he agreed to serve on the panel when asked because he hopes to help the public understand the process people go through when booked into the county jail or incarcerated.
“I hope for anyone who has questions about mental health, especially in regard to incarceration and what that looks like, that I will be able to provide some education on that,” Pierce said. “To provide more education to the community about mental health issues and how those intersect with law enforcement and incarceration within our community.”
As a social worker in the facility, Pierce said the county has “some great resources” but as with addressing all mental health concerns, there could be improvements. He said he does not know what the virtual panel will be like, but that he wants to share what he knows.
“I’m always happy to share my experiences in the field and my knowledge of mental health and the criminal justice system,” Pierce said.
GALLERY: Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Black Lives Matter protesters educate, march in downtown Baraboo
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.