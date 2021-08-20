Second 'Community Conversation' focuses on connection between mental health, policing

Schauf said there are limited options available for police officers, whose training is not focused on dealing with mental health issues in a productive way, but calls come to them anyway because of their availability and public reactions.

“Mental health is one of the places we have to start,” Schauf said. “We have to have a better understanding of mental health. We have to have a better understanding of how mental health impacts not only our community, but the perceptions by the people in the community about mental health, and the law enforcement response.”

The community conversations are part of a series. The first was a pre-recorded video of Schauf answering questions submitted by the public regarding police practices and policies for use of force, racial and ethnic diversity in policing and community policing related to immigrants and mental health issues. It focused on the effect of policing on Black and other racial minority individuals.

Schauf said policing affects non-white people dealing with mental health issues more directly because those populations are more likely to be have individuals without the financial ability to treat an illness, which leads to other means of regulating physical or emotional problems, which is then compounded by police calls and interactions in which officers only have specific means by which to handle that person.