Second Dodge County resident dies from COVID-19

JUNEAU – Dodge County had a second person who died related to COVID-19, according to Wisconsin Public Health.
Dodge County Public Health confirmed the death in a Facebook post Saturday. They did not specify details about the deceased.
The number of people who have the virus is also rising. The cases in Dodge County rose by 35 to 215 people being diagnosed on Saturday. The number rose to 221 people on Sunday.
Statewide, 18,403 people have tested positive as of Sunday with it causing the death of 592 people.
The first death from in Dodge County was reported on April 13 about Dodge County man who died in a different state.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is currently conducting mass testing to all of its facilities. Two of the facilities having tests last week were in Dodge County.
Dodge Correctional Institution has conducted 1,582 tests with 1,362 tests still pending results. There are 220 tests completed with negative results.
Waupun Correctional Institution had 213 positive tests.
“As of May 7, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in collaboration with the Department of Health Services made the decision to expand testing more broadly, and test staff and persons in our care throughout all of our institutions,” according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. “With assistance from the National Guard, testing has been completed at several institutions, with additional sites being identified each week. In addition to the mass testing that is underway, testing has occurred and continues to occur for all persons in our care displaying symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 virus. Increased testing through mass testing now enables us to additionally identify asymptomatic carriers, which is crucial to reducing spread.”
To date, 7,050 persons in the correctional facilities have been tested for COVID-19 by the Wisconsin National Guard as part of our expansive testing initiative. Testing at Waupun Correctional Institution was completed last week for all staff and persons in at the facility.
The department of corrections received the results of approximately half of the tests at WCI as of Friday, and continue to receive additional results for both persons in the facility and staff.
“These results further support the decision to conduct mass testing, as the majority of these individuals were asymptomatic,” according to the press release. “While the increase in testing may increase the number of confirmed positive cases within our agency, just as it does in the community, it now enables us to identify those asymptomatic carriers and properly isolate those individuals, which is crucial to reducing spread.”
