Second Dodge County resident dies from COVID-19

JUNEAU – Dodge County had a second person who died related to COVID-19, according to Wisconsin Public Health.

Dodge County Public Health confirmed the death in a Facebook post Saturday. They did not specify details about the deceased.

The number of people who have the virus is also rising. The cases in Dodge County rose by 35 to 215 people being diagnosed on Saturday. The number rose to 221 people on Sunday.

Statewide, 18,403 people have tested positive as of Sunday with it causing the death of 592 people.

The first death from in Dodge County was reported on April 13 about Dodge County man who died in a different state.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is currently conducting mass testing to all of its facilities. Two of the facilities having tests last week were in Dodge County.

Dodge Correctional Institution has conducted 1,582 tests with 1,362 tests still pending results. There are 220 tests completed with negative results.

Waupun Correctional Institution had 213 positive tests.