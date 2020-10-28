Second large COVID-19 outbreak announced at New Lisbon prison

New Lisbon Correctional Institution is the center of a COVID-19 outbreak, counting for more than a third of all currently active cases in Juneau County.

The Juneau County Department of Health announced the outbreak but did not give specific numbers as to the amount of cases. As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, the prison has 69 active COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to the Department of Corrections data dashboard.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides the 69 inmates with active cases, the Department of Corrections statistics show the prison has had a total of 142 positive tests since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Thirty-five staff members at the facility have also tested positive, though the Department of Corrections does not distinguish between active and recovered cases in staff data.