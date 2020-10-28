Second large COVID-19 outbreak announced at New Lisbon prison

New Lisbon Correctional Institution is the center of a COVID-19 outbreak, counting for more than a third of all currently active cases in Juneau County.
The Juneau County Department of Health announced the outbreak but did not give specific numbers as to the amount of cases. As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, the prison has 69 active COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to the Department of Corrections data dashboard.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
Support Local Journalism
Besides the 69 inmates with active cases, the Department of Corrections statistics show the prison has had a total of 142 positive tests since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Thirty-five staff members at the facility have also tested positive, though the Department of Corrections does not distinguish between active and recovered cases in staff data.
Juneau County has a total of 194 active cases as of Oct. 26, with the cases from the New Lisbon Correctional Institution making up about 35% of the active positive cases. The 177 combined positive cases between staff and inmates since the start of the pandemic is about 23% of Juneau County’s 771 total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
The New Lisbon Correctional Institution had a prior large outbreak event in August, with over 40 inmates and staff testing positive for the virus. At the time of the August outbreak only nine inmates had previously tested positive for the virus in the preceding months.
The outbreak comes as numerous other prisons across Wisconsin are dealing with outbreaks. According to Department of Corrections statistics, Waupun Correctional Institution currently has 397 active cases, Oshkosh Correctional Institution has 220 active cases, Racine Correctional Institution and Sturtevant Transitional Facility located adjacent to Racine Correctional has 143 active cases, Jackson Correctional Institution has 146 active cases, Stanley Correctional Institution has 79 active cases, both Green Bay and Redgranite Correctional Institutions have 70 active cases each, and Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution has 39 active cases.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.