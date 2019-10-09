A second person was arrested as the investigation into thefts in Beaver Dam continues, Police Chief John Kreuziger said.
Kreuziger said there was no additional information available about the second person because the investigation is ongoing and that the person was in jail on warrants. He also said recent arrests over burglaries in Dane County may be connected to Beaver Dam.
"We are currently working with other jurisdictions that are having similar problems," Kreuziger said. Across the region, communities are dealing with reports of stolen valuables after unsecured cars, garages and homes are entered, including garage door openers being taken out of cars to enter homes.
Madison reported the arrest of one man and one teenager related to burglaries and car thefts after a stolen phone was tracked to the west side of the city. Police alleged they were part of a theft ring.
Kreuziger said some suspects are from Beaver Dam and others are from elsewhere as part of large organized groups that are becoming more brazen.
"There is a need for people to be extremely diligent about securing their vehicles and homes," he said.
Kreuziger said he thanks the public for providing information to them, such as surveillance video. Much information also appeared on social media. Kreuziger said it's important to call police directly with any related reports.
