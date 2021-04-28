 Skip to main content
Second 'Table' discussion, pop-up vaccination clinic planned
Second 'Table' discussion, pop-up vaccination clinic planned

COVID VACCINATION TALK (copy)

Selepri Amachree and Emily Dieringer help lead a discussion about COVID-19 and the vaccine to prevent the disease this month at Harvest Church. The livestreamed discussion, which was held with an eye toward communities of color, was joined by several stakeholders, including former University of Wisconsin running back Montee Ball, former Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel, Dr. Thanh Tran and Dr. Seth Barudin. The event was hosted by The Shop FM, a black-owned internet radio station in Beaver Dam. A second episode is planned.

 CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen

The second iteration of a virtual community discussion is being planned with an associated pop-up vaccine clinic.

Selepri Amachree of Beaver Dam helped start “The Table,” a livestreamed event featuring a conversation with doctors and other local stakeholders about the COVID-19 vaccine with an emphasis on reaching out to people of color. The livestream came with a vaccine event earlier this month. Further episodes of The Table were expected.

Amachree said organizers have received feedback and are working to improve the production, including reducing the number of guests and keeping the discussion to 30 minutes. They hope to improve the video and audio quality by using what was learned from the first episode as well. The second episode is planned for May 16.

The associated vaccine clinic is planned for May 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, W7444 State Highway 33. Those who wish to be vaccinated that day can just show up.

“There are definitely racial and sometimes hate-based undertones to so many things and though I want the show to help people have that discussion. I also want to do it in a way that actually helps people to have that discussion,” Amachree said. “It doesn’t have to be comfortable, but it doesn’t have to be blatantly offensive either. I believe there’s a middle ground for having those very important discussions in various areas to help us grow together as a community.

This video will welcome people to a livestream event in Beaver Dam to educate people about COVD-19 vaccination.

“Right now, COVID is keeping us distant, physically, but due to ‘myth-information’ and selfish ideologies, COVID is also dangerously dividing us socially. It’s stripping us of our willingness to be kind to one another,” he said.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

