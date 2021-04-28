Second 'Table' discussion, pop-up vaccination clinic planned

The second iteration of a virtual community discussion is being planned with an associated pop-up vaccine clinic.

Selepri Amachree of Beaver Dam helped start “The Table,” a livestreamed event featuring a conversation with doctors and other local stakeholders about the COVID-19 vaccine with an emphasis on reaching out to people of color. The livestream came with a vaccine event earlier this month. Further episodes of The Table were expected.

Amachree said organizers have received feedback and are working to improve the production, including reducing the number of guests and keeping the discussion to 30 minutes. They hope to improve the video and audio quality by using what was learned from the first episode as well. The second episode is planned for May 16.

The associated vaccine clinic is planned for May 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, W7444 State Highway 33. Those who wish to be vaccinated that day can just show up.