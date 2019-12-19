Secure Storage LLC opening self storage units, leasing office space in Portage

Secure Storage LLC will create climate-controlled, self-storage units, outdoor recreational storage and leased office space in the former Columbia County Health and Human Services building at 2652 Murphy Road in Portage.

It has been vacant since the department moved to it's new building at 111 E. Mullet St. over a year ago.

The county was heating, cooling and insuring the building although it sat empty and had been on the market for about two years, said Joseph Ruf, Columbia County corporation counsel. The county sold the building to Secure Storage Dec. 13 for $250,000.

Money from the sale will go directly to the county's general fund balance, said Ruf.

"I think it was a fair price for it. It's been almost two years we've tried to sell it and we had one other offer, but that person turned it down," said Vern Gove, county board chair. "It was time to get it back on the tax rolls."

Secure Storage, a company based in Baraboo, has been granted a conditional use permit by the city of Portage, and wants the property rezoned for industrial use.

