Secure Storage LLC opening self storage units, leasing office space in Portage

Secure Storage LLC will create climate-controlled, self-storage units, outdoor recreational storage and leased office space in the former Columbia County Health and Human Services building at 2652 Murphy Road in Portage.
It has been vacant since the department moved to it's new building at 111 E. Mullet St. over a year ago.
The county was heating, cooling and insuring the building although it sat empty and had been on the market for about two years, said Joseph Ruf, Columbia County corporation counsel. The county sold the building to Secure Storage Dec. 13 for $250,000.
Money from the sale will go directly to the county's general fund balance, said Ruf.
"I think it was a fair price for it. It's been almost two years we've tried to sell it and we had one other offer, but that person turned it down," said Vern Gove, county board chair. "It was time to get it back on the tax rolls."
Secure Storage, a company based in Baraboo, has been granted a conditional use permit by the city of Portage, and wants the property rezoned for industrial use.
The company plans to build and operate climate-controlled, self-storage units and outdoor storage for recreational vehicles on the 4.8 acre property. It also will lease office space in the structure already on the property, said Steve Sobiek, director of business development and planning for the city of Portage.
"It's a very innovative approach to the property," said Sobiek.
In addition to the indoor and outdoor storage spaces, and leased office spaces, Secure Storage may rent space to St. Mary's Catholic Church temporarily, while the church under goes renovations.
"It brings added tax base, the county would be transferring this from a non-profit government entity, to a for profit business. That brings economic development, employees," said Sobiek. "It helps to expand the use of this property to meet the needs of Portage residents.
Since the company has been granted a conditional use permit, they can begin operating and leasing office space in the existing building immediately. Sobiek said they will likely begin construction on other parts in the spring, after a building plan is approved by the city plan commission.
Once operational, the company is set to have two to three employees and will operate Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.
"It's going to meet a lot of community needs," said Sobiek. "We're very excited."
