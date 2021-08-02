Seippel Center in Beaver Dam names new music director

The for Music and the Arts in Beaver Dam is bidding farewell to its initial music director and welcoming his replacement.
The Peter J. Seippel Foundation donated the family homestead at 1605 N. Spring St. in 1995 for the use of the community. For many years it housed the former Beaver Dam Arts Association until that organization moved downtown, changing its name to the Dodge County Center for the Arts.
Under the direction of Chelsey Seippel, the space was reinvented to integrate music in 2019 and named The Seippel Center for Music and the Arts.
Retired Beaver Dam Unified School District music educator Rich Zeman came on board at that time as music director. The center serves as a hub for private music instruction.
Zeman said the dream of creating an all-in-one music, art and community event resource has become a reality, even though the COVID-19 pandemic “knocked the stuffing out of us in 2020.”
The center has been closed since March 2020 and reopening plans are being made for some time next month, according to Executive Director Chelsey Seippel.
“It’s dependent on what’s happening with COVID then. As things are changing we’re keeping an eye on health guidelines,” she said.
Zeman and his wife Cheryl are relocating to northwest Wisconsin to be closer to family. He plans to lead one last Beaver Dam Area Orchestra concert series before passing the baton. He’s been the conductor of BDAO since the fall of 1992.
Brad Westergaard has been named as the new music director at the Seippel Center. Having taught music alongside Zeman at Beaver Dam Middle School for a time, he said he is honored to be following him in the position. Westergaard been an active as both a church musician and K-12 vocal music teacher for the past 20 years and has performed on stage with Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.
Seippel thanked Zeman for his contributions to the center and said she’s excited for its future.
“We can’t wait to open the doors to students and teachers again,” she said.
The Seippel Center for Music and the Arts is looking for qualified music instructors of all kinds and is most in need of voice teachers.
Those interested should contact the center for a tour of its music studios and to discuss what and when they would like to teach. Each teacher determines their own fees for private lessons, what levels and ages they prefer to teach and what specialty (jazz, classical, beginners, adults, etc.) they may have.
For more information, contact Westergaard at 920-296-3453 or Brad.Westergaard@gmail.com..
Although the building is closed, the grounds of the Seippel Center have been open to the public for its summer concert series. The first three Tuesdays in August will feature the Beaver Dam Community Band, Whiskey Flats and Big Band Jazz on the garden stage, starting at 6:30 p.m.