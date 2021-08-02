Seippel Center in Beaver Dam names new music director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brad Westergaard has been named as the new music director at the Seippel Center. Having taught music alongside Zeman at Beaver Dam Middle School for a time, he said he is honored to be following him in the position. Westergaard been an active as both a church musician and K-12 vocal music teacher for the past 20 years and has performed on stage with Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.

Seippel thanked Zeman for his contributions to the center and said she’s excited for its future.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to students and teachers again,” she said.

The Seippel Center for Music and the Arts is looking for qualified music instructors of all kinds and is most in need of voice teachers.

Those interested should contact the center for a tour of its music studios and to discuss what and when they would like to teach. Each teacher determines their own fees for private lessons, what levels and ages they prefer to teach and what specialty (jazz, classical, beginners, adults, etc.) they may have.

For more information, contact Westergaard at 920-296-3453 or Brad.Westergaard@gmail.com..