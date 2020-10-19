Semi crashes into construction truck in Lyndon Station, no injuries reported

No one was injured in a crash involving a semi-unit and a construction vehicle outside Lyndon Station Oct. 16.

According to a release from Sergeant Adam Zoch with the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities responded to mile post 76 on the westbound portion of Interstate 90/94 after a semi-unit crashed into a construction vehicle at about 11:48 p.m. Oct. 16.

“The construction crew had a work zone set up and closed the right lane for a painting project,” Zoch said in the release. “A westbound semi-unit failed to notice to the lane closure and struck the rear of an attenuator truck with an arrow board.”

The driver of the semi-unit was not injured in the crash. The driver of the attenuator truck was not in the truck when it was struck by the semi-unit.

Zoch said the crash is still under investigation. Agencies assisting Wisconsin State Patrol at the scene included the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Lyndon Station Fire Department and Platts Towing.

