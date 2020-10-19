 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semi crashes into construction truck in Lyndon Station, no injuries reported
0 comments
alert top story

Semi crashes into construction truck in Lyndon Station, no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}
police tape (copy)

No one was injured in a crash involving a semi-unit and a construction vehicle outside Lyndon Station Oct. 16.

According to a release from Sergeant Adam Zoch with the Wisconsin State Patrol, authorities responded to mile post 76 on the westbound portion of Interstate 90/94 after a semi-unit crashed into a construction vehicle at about 11:48 p.m. Oct. 16.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The construction crew had a work zone set up and closed the right lane for a painting project,” Zoch said in the release. “A westbound semi-unit failed to notice to the lane closure and struck the rear of an attenuator truck with an arrow board.”

The driver of the semi-unit was not injured in the crash. The driver of the attenuator truck was not in the truck when it was struck by the semi-unit.

Zoch said the crash is still under investigation. Agencies assisting Wisconsin State Patrol at the scene included the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Lyndon Station Fire Department and Platts Towing.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Community

Deer-vehicle crashes continue

Adams County Sheriff Brent York reminds drivers that deer-vehicle crashes continue to be a major concern for Wisconsin motorists. The majority…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Asks U.S. Supreme Court for Election Extensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News