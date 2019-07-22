Unforgettables bartender Rebecca Kreier had checked in on the patrons and was taking a quick break at work Monday afternoon when a semitrailer hauling dairy products caught fire right outside the front door.
"We were just walking out to smoke a cigarette and heard this huge boom," Kreier said.
She said the driver climbed out of the truck, grabbed a small fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire but the smoke got too heavy and he needed to come inside for some water.
Kreier called 911 as her customers offered to help get some water and move nearby cars off the street. Emergency dispatchers paged firefighters at 2:20 p.m.
Portage Fire Chief Clayton Simonson said the semitrailer driver was driving down East Cook Street when he heard a loud pop and stopped the vehicle in the 100 block.
The driver was transporting dairy products for Iam Dairy Distributing LLC based in Baraboo.
The driver thought one of the motorcyclists riding behind him had crashed into his truck, Simonson said. Instead, the driver saw one of his rear tires was on fire. The tire had blown out.
While there was no actual explosion, the tire blowout caused a similar popping noise, Simonson said.
"It's loud. When they go, it's very loud," Simonson said.
Blystone's Towing removed the semitrailer from the scene Monday.
None of the nearby restaurants or bars were damaged by the fire, and no one was injured. An ambulance was called to the scene just in case.
Simonson said firefighters don't yet know the exact cause of the fire.
Portage police officers rerouted traffic away from East Cook Street as firefighters used foam and water to extinguish the blaze and while wrecker crews cleaned up the scene.
People lined the sidewalks snapping photos and chatting about the fire.
Portage resident Tana Carlson was talking with Kreier when she felt the building shake.
"You could tell something blew up," Carlson said. "Thank God it wasn't chemicals."
A couple of blocks down, Portage resident Brian Scott was at Portage Presbyterian Church when he heard a loud boom and rushed downtown to see what happened.
Scott said his brother-in-law drives semi trucks, and that the rear brakes can sometimes overheat and lock up, causing a fire. He said he thinks the semitrailer fire started this way Monday.
