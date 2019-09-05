Area lawmakers are dealing with the ramifications of a law passed in December requiring state Attorney General Josh Kaul to seek approval from the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee before settling or disregarding lawsuits.
Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, represents District 27, which includes portions of Sauk and Columbia counties and serves on the finance committee. Recent disagreements between committee members and Kaul have stalled settlements that would have been handled solely by the attorney general before the new law was passed.
“It’s starting to show the law doesn’t work,” Erpenbach said.
He said though Republicans on the committee are pointing blame at Kaul for not accommodating their requests, the attorney general is following the “lame-duck” law, one of several measures the GOP-controlled Legislature pushed through after the fall election that shifted power from the executive branch to the legislative branch, while lawmakers are not. Erpenbach said it is more evidence the laws don't work.
A bill introduced Thursday by the Democratic members of the finance committee, including Erpenbach, Rep. Chris Taylor of Madison and Sen. LaTonya Johnson and Rep. Evan Goyke, both of Milwaukee, seeks to resolve the stalemate.
Erpenbach said the bill would repeal provisions passed in the laws that limit Kaul’s ability to settle or end lawsuits and restore proper powers to the attorney general's office. With all of the stalling in recent weeks, Erpenbach said Democrats can see the laws don’t work and Republicans may likely understand their limitations are too great.
“It would have to take a change of heart by some of the Republicans who recognize it’s not working,” he said. “It’s not a ‘See, we told you so’ — it’s like, ‘Let’s fix this.’ This is ridiculous.”
Erpenbach said Republicans on the committee have not shared their opinions on the matter publicly.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who represents portions of western Sauk County, declined to comment via an email from his office staff. Republican Sen. Luther Olsen of Ripon, who represents portions of Columbia and Dodge counties, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, did not return calls. All are members of the Republican majority on the powerful Joint Finance Committee.
“There is concern; there has to be,” Erpenbach said. “They see the same things we do. Whether or not they’ll do anything about it is another thing.”
The so-called “lame-duck laws” were passed by the Legislature after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated in the 2018 election, but before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took office. The proposed bill by Democrats would not only restore the attorney general’s ability to make independent decisions about whether to settle or drop lawsuits, but also would repeal part of the law that limits Kaul’s ability to designate settlement funds.
It was unclear whether the proposal has any traction among Republicans in the majority of the Legislature.
Democrats’ claims of ineffectiveness stem from stalled discussions between members and Kaul in recent days. Last week, Kaul announced committee members would have to sign non-disclosure agreements to discuss the cases due to their sensitive nature. All of the lawmakers refused to do so for varying reasons. Erpenbach said legislators shouldn’t be required to sign agreements promising not to disclose details of the lawsuits because elected officials have closed sessions as a tool to avoid public scrutiny.
Republicans on the committee proposed Wednesday that they would hire an outside attorney to represent them. The attorney would sign an agreement that would bind all committee members to secrecy. The state Department of Justice rejected the proposal.
One of the cases is a settlement related to Medicaid, Erpenbach said, adding that the meeting agenda Wednesday had seven cases listed. He didn’t have details on any of the cases. Erpenbach said this issue affects residents throughout the state because if settlements can’t be agreed upon, it could cost taxpayers millions of dollars in unclaimed settlement funds.
“It has an impact,” he said. “When the Republicans are at the level of micromanaging they are, realizing what they passed isn’t working, that brings all of this to a standstill and puts a lot of money in jeopardy.”
