Sen. Ron Johnson among scheduled speakers at Lincoln Day Dinner in Columbus

The Republican Party of Columbia County will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner, Sunday, March 22 in Columbus.

This year’s event will be held at Kestrel Ridge Golf Club, 900 Avalon Rd. It will kick off with a social hour from 4-5:30 p.m.; dinner at 5:30 with a menu of chicken marsala or beef short ribs with a side and choice of garlic mashed potatoes or garden salad.

Price: $55 for members, $65 for non-members and a cash bar will be available. Forms will be available for new memberships. Host levels available (allows seating with guest speaker) silver sponsorship: $150 per person, $275 per couple gold sponsorship: $250 per person, $450 per couple. Please RSVP to marcus.meier.gop@gmail.com by March 12. Include the choice of entree, choice of side and number of people attending.

The event will include an impressive lineup of speakers: Sen. Ron Johnson, Congressman Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt, Assemblyman Jon Plumer, and Assemblyman John Jagler.

If you have questions, contact Marcus Meier at 920-350-2383 or email marcus.meier.gop@gmail.com.