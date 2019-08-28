CAMBRIA — Seneca Foods will take over the canning plant in Cambria, the company confirmed Wednesday.
Further information was not available. Del Monte Foods announced earlier this month it would sell the 377-acre plant as an operating facility after the packing season is over. Seneca, a New York-based company, already has a 412,000-square-foot facility in Cambria. The company also operates a can production facility in Baraboo.
Del Monte plans to close facilities in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, and Mendota, Illinois. Production will cease at the Minnesota and Illinois facilities with completion of the current season. Production primarily will be transitioned to other Del Monte facilities in the United States.
The Cambria plant employs about 45 full-time employees and 280 seasonal employees. It cans peas, green beans and whole kernel corn. The site includes 46,000 square feet of production and 60,000 square feet of warehousing.
According to the company’s website, Del Monte Foods purchased the Cambria facility in 1999 and upgraded two phases of the bean production processes and equipment in 2000 and 2001.
Seneca's existing plant in Cambria works with asparagus, corn, lima beans and peas.
