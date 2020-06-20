Senior Center reopens June 18

June and July hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment or program registration only. The center is opening in phases based on CDC and county health directives. Access to the building and programs will be limited, and certain safety precautions will be implemented. Programs require registration and are limited to 10 participants, all others can phone in or log into a ZOOM session. All on-site participants will be asked to sign a participation waiver.

During phase one, only those with an appointment or have registered for on-site programs will be allowed in the building. No walk-ins. You will be asked to enter from the parking lot entrance only and use hand sanitizer upon entering each time that you enter. Masks will be provided. No personal items should be brought into the building. There will be no TV, newspapers, magazines, beverages, snacks, birthday or potluck lunch, or card games. Puzzles, books, games, yarn and medical equipment can be picked up by appointment.