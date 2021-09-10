 Skip to main content
Serious injuries in SUV vs. buggy accident in Dodge County
Serious injuries in SUV vs. buggy accident in Dodge County

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is shown in this file photo.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

A motor vehicle versus horse and buggy crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. Friday in the town of Lowell.

According to Sheriff Dale Schmidt, initial investigation shows that a horse and buggy was traveling east on State Highway 16/60 approaching the intersection with County Highway J. An SUV traveling east on Highway 16/60 approached the rear of the horse and buggy. The front of the SUV struck the buggy causing its lone occupant to be ejected.

The driver of the horse and buggy sustained severe injuries and was transported by LifeNet helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison. The horse was injured and is alive and being cared for by the owner. The driver and sole occupant of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. 

Assisting at the scene were: Beaver Dam Paramedics, Reeseville Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Clyman Fire Department, Reeseville First Responders, LifeNet helicopter and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation. State Highway 16/60 was closed for about 3 hours while the accident was being investigated.

