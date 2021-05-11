Seufzer awarded Mary Swan Scholarship

Wayland Academy announced that Mathias Seufzer is the 18th recipient of the annual Mary Swan Scholarship on April 7.
“Mathias impressed the scholarship committee with his dedication to the Pillars of the Academy - scholarship, faith, health, and service - a genuine curiosity that was clear from the outset,” said Josh Labove, dean of Enrollment and Financial Aid at Wayland Academy.
Seufzer is an eighth-grader at St. Katherine Drexel School. His parents are Joseph and Allison Seufzer of Beaver Dam. Mathias Seufzer is looking forward to attending Wayland in the fall and studying alongside classmates from all over the world.
“What draws me to Wayland are the smaller class sizes, as well as the science and art programs. I like working in small groups and interacting with my teachers. I’m very interested in robotics and biology, and, because my sister went to Wayland, I know the art program is very dynamic,” he said.
The Swan Scholarship, established in 2004, is a renewable four-year full scholarship for a day student to attend Wayland. Mary Swan, a 1925 graduate of Wayland who passed away in 2003, and her family were patrons of education in Beaver Dam. In addition to the Wayland Swan Scholarship, she sponsored educational scholarships through the Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Committee and the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation. John B. McKinstry, a Wayland Academy trustee and lifelong friend of Swan, described her as a philanthropist determined to use her intellectual resources as a teacher as well as her material resources to open doors for many generations of students.
Wayland Academy welcomes students from more than 30 countries and 12 states to live and learn each year, but its roots and connection to Beaver Dam are strong. The Swan Scholarship is one of Wayland’s many scholarship opportunities. Annual support is available for need-based and merit-based scholarships totaling more than $4 million. Swan’s legacy is honored by supporting talented young people in the community.