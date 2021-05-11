Seufzer awarded Mary Swan Scholarship

Wayland Academy announced that Mathias Seufzer is the 18th recipient of the annual Mary Swan Scholarship on April 7.

“Mathias impressed the scholarship committee with his dedication to the Pillars of the Academy - scholarship, faith, health, and service - a genuine curiosity that was clear from the outset,” said Josh Labove, dean of Enrollment and Financial Aid at Wayland Academy.

Seufzer is an eighth-grader at St. Katherine Drexel School. His parents are Joseph and Allison Seufzer of Beaver Dam. Mathias Seufzer is looking forward to attending Wayland in the fall and studying alongside classmates from all over the world.

“What draws me to Wayland are the smaller class sizes, as well as the science and art programs. I like working in small groups and interacting with my teachers. I’m very interested in robotics and biology, and, because my sister went to Wayland, I know the art program is very dynamic,” he said.