Several major road projects planned in Beaver Dam for 2020

Beaver Dam residents can expect to see a number of road projects completed in 2020.
Mike Laue, senior project engineer with MSA, the city’s contracted company to help with engineering projects, said he is aware of the following projects at this point:
- Roosevelt Drive from Webster Street to Park Avenue
- South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive
- West Burnett Street from Center Street to York Street
- Prospect Avenue from Eilbes Avenue to Crystal Lake Road
- The extension of sewer and water services on Madison Street for the upcoming Kwik Trip expansion
Roosevelt Drive, South Spring Street and West Burnett Street will be reconstructed. Prospect Avenue is planned to have to asphalt pulverized, widened and repaved. Kwik Trip is covering the construction costs of extending the service lines for its planned new replacement location, with part of the costs to be covered by property owners in the future who hook up to the systems for a fee.
You have free articles remaining.
Earlier this year, the Common Council approved borrowing roughly $2.7 million for road-related projects, including about $1.2 million for Spring Street and $397,000 for Prospect Avenue. Roosevelt and Burnett were handled in previous years. Other road items approved in 2020 include street lighting projects and purchasing property for the extension of Woodland Drive. Funding comes from other sources like the utility and grants as well, like Beaver Dam’s $1 million grant for South Spring Street.
Some road projects completed in 2019 include the Stone Street reconstruction, an alley between Center and Spring streets and the East Burnett Street repaving.
In 2020, Beaver Dam also has park improvements planned at Beaver Dam Athletic Field, Patrick Conley Park, Lakeview Park and Vo-Tech Park.
The city plans potential funding for road projects five years in advance, but city council approves them one year at a time.
Some streets that may be considered in the next cycle for 2021 include East Davis Street, West Street and the downtown portion of South Spring Street.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.