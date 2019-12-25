Several major road projects planned in Beaver Dam for 2020

Beaver Dam residents can expect to see a number of road projects completed in 2020.

Mike Laue, senior project engineer with MSA, the city’s contracted company to help with engineering projects, said he is aware of the following projects at this point:

Roosevelt Drive from Webster Street to Park Avenue

South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive

West Burnett Street from Center Street to York Street

Prospect Avenue from Eilbes Avenue to Crystal Lake Road

The extension of sewer and water services on Madison Street for the upcoming Kwik Trip expansion

Roosevelt Drive, South Spring Street and West Burnett Street will be reconstructed. Prospect Avenue is planned to have to asphalt pulverized, widened and repaved. Kwik Trip is covering the construction costs of extending the service lines for its planned new replacement location, with part of the costs to be covered by property owners in the future who hook up to the systems for a fee.

