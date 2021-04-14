Several Portage events slated to return this spring

Said Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Coordinator Brad Conrad, “Best Fest is deemed the kickoff to summer in Portage and I’m sure there are a lot of folks who are looking to get back to some kind of normalcy. They’re looking forward to having fun again and doing it together.”

Though most spring and summer events will include precautionary measures and are being scheduled with an all-too-familiar “tentative” tag depending on the pandemic, Contrad said he’s encouraged by vaccinations and the Chamber sees more events getting scheduled with every passing week.

“I think wearing a mask is not really that big of a deal, in the grand scheme of things,” Conrad said. “To hear live music again -- to just participate in things as a community, I think that’s huge. We need (events). It’s good for our mental health.”