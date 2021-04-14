Several Portage events slated to return this spring

Several Portage events including Best Fest and the Wine Walk are scheduled to return this spring and summer as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase statewide.
The 23rd annual Best Fest fundraiser at St. Mary’s Church in Portage will begin at 4 p.m. May 21 with socially distanced family events including bingo, carnival games, arm painting instead of face painting, a balloon clown, deejay entertainment and more. It continues at 9:30 a.m. May 22 with a run/walk, bake sale, raffle and live music but will not offer the carnival or any Sunday events.
“We want something fun where people still feel comfortable and safe to gather together,” Best Fest Committee Chairperson Sara Kravick said. “That’s our focus for the event.”
All workers will wear masks at the event and attendees are strongly encouraged to do the same, she said.
Last year, due to the pandemic, St. Mary’s moved its 22nd Best Fest from May to September and dubbed it “The Best That We Can Fest” with drive-thru meals, drive-thru raffles and a Facebook Live event, yet it still managed to raise about $25,000 for the church.
“I think this will be a great experience for our community because we’re all looking forward to engaging with each other again,” said St. Mary’s Director of Advancement Jamie Hahn. “The whole community really bands together for these events and we’re so thankful for them.”
Said Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Coordinator Brad Conrad, “Best Fest is deemed the kickoff to summer in Portage and I’m sure there are a lot of folks who are looking to get back to some kind of normalcy. They’re looking forward to having fun again and doing it together.”
Though most spring and summer events will include precautionary measures and are being scheduled with an all-too-familiar “tentative” tag depending on the pandemic, Contrad said he’s encouraged by vaccinations and the Chamber sees more events getting scheduled with every passing week.
“I think wearing a mask is not really that big of a deal, in the grand scheme of things,” Conrad said. “To hear live music again -- to just participate in things as a community, I think that’s huge. We need (events). It’s good for our mental health.”
Other spring and summer Portage events on the Chamber calendar include the Portage Wine Walk from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 30; Farmer’s Market held on Thursdays in Commerce Plaza beginning May 6; the first annual Arts and Crafts Festival with live music to raise money to restore the Portage Grandstand May 22-23 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Portage; Concerts at the Portage at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays behind the Portage VFW beginning June 2; citywide garage sales June 10-12; a Festival Foods Fireworks Celebration on Northside of Portage July 2; a performance by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra July 16 at Pauquette Park; Columbia County Fair July 21-25 at the Columbia County fairgrounds; and the Market Square Fair (formerly known as Taste of Portage) Aug. 27-28 in Market Square.
Portage Canal Days, normally put on by the Business Improvement District in June, is not yet scheduled for 2021.
More information about these events and other scheduled events is available at portagewi.com.
Chamber Executive Director Marianne Hanson said Portage residents can also look forward to the return of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra July 16 at Pauquette Park. It had performed in Portage for 27 straight summers prior to 2020 and for their next performance, the orchestra will play gospel and soulful music instead of patriotic music.
“The majority of the events being put on are outdoors,” Hanson said, “so I think people can spread out and be safe but still enjoy what their community has to offer.”
Said Conrad of the event schedule, “It provides a measure of hope. It feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
GALLERY: Festival gives visitors a 'taste of Portage'
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Festival gives visitors a taste of Portage
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.