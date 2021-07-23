 Skip to main content
Several road resurfacing projects to begin in Beaver Dam
Several road resurfacing projects to begin in Beaver Dam

South Lincoln Avenue

A car drives over a stretch of South Lincoln Avenue in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The road is one of many scheduled to be resurfaced starting in August.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

More than 10 Beaver Dam streets will be resurfaced starting soon.

Todd Janssen, the city's director of engineering, announced this week that the city's street reconditioning program for 2021 is expected to begin by Aug. 2. The construction will include asphalt repaving on the streets. The construction schedule will depend on weather conditions, and project areas will be closed to traffic during construction, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 30.

The following roads will be resurfaced:

  • Starkweather Drive (Hiawatha Drive to Cherokee Road)
  • West Water Street (Haskell Street to the south cul-de-sac)
  • Webster Street (Warren Street to Monroe Street)
  • Steeplechase Lane (Webster Street to East South Street)
  • East South Street (Warren Street to Steeplechase Lane)
  • North Roosevelt Drive (Park Avenue to Prospect Avenue)
  • Lombardi Lane 
  • Vincent Circle
  • Alvin Circle 
  • Emily Lane (cul-de-sac only)
  • South Lincoln Avenue (East Davis Street to East South Street and James Street to Henry Street)

Loco Vocals perform Tuesday night at the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts, 1605 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

Construction crews were also working on the water mains in the ongoing West Street reconstruction project this week. Other construction projects in the city include the shoreline improvements by the dam and the upcoming shoreline improvements near the water tower in downtown Beaver Dam.

Swan Park lagoon restoration ideas presented as park fundraising continues

The library announced Friday the Spring Street entrance will be closed for approximately one week due to concrete work. Patrons are asked to use the parking lot entrance during that time.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

