FOX LAKE — A sewing enthusiast would have to search long and hard to find a woman as talented and accomplished as Jessica Barrera.
The founder/operator of Sallie Tomato, 300 Spring St., is an acknowledged expert in her field and a force online and in the retail marketplace.
“I’ve been sewing since I was 4,” said the 25-year-old Barrera. “I started to sew and then moved on to doing bag designs. Then you need all the little hardware and things to go with it, which is hard to find. Then I brought in zippers and fabric and notions. That was in the basement of my home just outside Fox Lake.”
Good quality purse hardware is hard to find. Zippers, for example, are nylon finished to look like metal. She found the best suppliers and distributed those products to clients through a blog, Etsy and through her own website, sallietomato.com.
The name, Sallie Tomato, refers to her middle name, and the tomato pin cushion that is a classic symbol for sewing.
“I wanted a name that was memorable, that sticks out in people’s minds,” Jessica said.
Space needs led to a search for a retail location.
“A little over three years ago I had a piece of pegboard that had all my purse hardware in just a few patterns. Then I grew to some bins, and I had to get a shelf, and then multiple shelves. It just keeps growing. In my house I had to move all the furniture aside so I could cut fabric in the living room. Then I took over our den, then the whole house, and then the garage ….”
Sallie Tomato was in a downtown Fox Lake retail space for a few months, but Barrera said she was looking for a larger space even as she operated there. The new shop is in a former clinic built in the 1960s or 1970s. The 2,000-square-foot building stood empty for a number of years.
“Each room has a sink in it. We took them out, took down some walls and have set up some retail, warehouse and office space.”
Although the store will continue to specialize in purses, basic supplies will be stocked for sale.
“We’ll have thread and other supplies for people in the area,” she said. “We’ll start small and grow to meet our customers’ needs.”
Another specialty is cork fabric — largely for use in purse and bag making. The 60 styles she offers come from Portugal and are available in a wide range of background fabrics and patterns.
“I just wrote a book on how to sew with cork fabric,” said Barrera. “I was one of the first people to start carrying it, and I’m always looking for new materials and other unique things.”
The business will be an authorized Baby Lock sewing machine retailer.
“The machines are really user-friendly, and they have a great reputation for quality,” Barrera said. “There’s a lot of technology that goes into them, like touch screen and other things. They practically sew for you.”
She is hopeful that more young people will discover the hobby.
“Things like Pinterest are helping, and DIY things on YouTube” said Jessica. “My biggest challenge is appealing to current customers while trying to attract a whole different audience. Knitting is coming back, and I’m trying to do the same thing for sewing.”
A wall in her new office is set up to create YouTube videos and to shoot photos for the online shop. She does it all to market her crafts and to make the process easy and fun for her customers. There will be products for beginners and experts alike.
Growth is part of the immediate plan, with an acre of land that came with the purchase. That land is where a new warehouse will be built starting early next year. She hopes the project will be completed next fall.
“Then this building will be all retail with the online sales part of the business set up over there,” Jessica said.
Classes will be held either in the Fox Lake Community Center or in a new space designated for that purpose.
The online component of the business is already a big success.
“We already sell my hardware brand to quilt shops around the world,” said Jessica. “I’m also working on some of my own designs, but they aren’t ready just yet.”
Preliminary plans are to open the new store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 30). Future hours will be Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be set thereafter to meet customer demand.
